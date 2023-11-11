Essay | Journalist Jussi Konttinen decided to learn Ukrainian, and now he can already laugh at jokes at the right point

The war has caused many in Ukraine to change their language from Russian to Ukrainian. Many Ukrainians also study the Ukrainian language.

“Oh you do the same as everyone here”, commented a young woman from Kyiv when I told her that I was studying the Ukrainian language.

The war has caused many in Ukraine to change their language from Russian to Ukrainian. Everyone who went to school in independent Ukraine knows Ukrainian at least passively, but now many want to learn to use it in their everyday life.

This year I had the opportunity to study the language in Lviv and Chernivtsi in western Ukraine.

My Ukrainian language teacher Antonina Anistratenko is originally from Kiev. He is bilingual, but these days he mostly speaks Ukrainian. His father is Russian-speaking, but he also switched to Ukrainian during the war. Speaking Russian would seem like a statement on behalf of Russia.

My motivation learning the Ukrainian language is practical. I have been to Ukraine seven times on a business trip this year and last year.

I speak Russian fluently, but it is not enough to function in Ukraine. Right at the beginning of the war, I got into situations where the interviewee answered a question in Russian in Ukrainian. Very few notes stuck to my journal, because to my shame I had never learned Ukrainian before.

I studied in Odessa in the 1990s, but at that time the city was completely Russian-speaking. Now, even in Odessa, people started coming in who answered Russian-language questions in Ukrainian.

The Russian attack exposed the bias of Western journalists covering Ukraine. Many of us are Russia specialists who have worked as correspondents in Moscow. When you have gone to a speaking gig in Kiev, it has been assumed that everything in the country works in Russian and in the same way as in Russia. A kind of cultural imperialism, then.

Ukrainian since independence, the state’s policy has been Ukrainianization. School education and also universities have been changed to Ukrainian. The law requires service in shops and restaurants in the official language.

It may seem strange that children from purely Russian-speaking families in Ukraine go to school in Ukrainian. However, it is about the rebirth of the national language. In Israel, an already completely dead language, Hebrew, was revived. After all, Ukraine never lost from Ukraine.

Originally, there were no Russian-speaking regions in Ukraine. Although there have been Russians in the big cities of the east and south lingua Franca that is, the common language, the countryside is Ukrainian and Ukrainian-speaking.

I met an elderly couple from the occupied Luhansk region. They had lived in the area, the birthplace of their family, all their lives. They were completely Ukrainian-speaking and attended a Ukrainian-language school during the Soviet era.

You don’t have to go as far as southern Kherson or fairly eastern Pultava to hear a lot of Ukrainian in the city as well.

Another thing is that the most orthodox do not always accept Eastern Ukrainian as real Ukrainian, but consider it a mixed language, as a grunt.

Nowadays, in Kiev, you can hear roughly the same amount of Ukrainian and Russian spoken on the street, whereas before the war, Russia was spoken more. Ukrainian is the absolute dominant language in Lviv.

How how close are ukraine and russia to each other?

I would say closer than Finland and Estonia, but at least as far as Sweden and Denmark from each other.

In reality, Russians do not understand Ukrainian properly. The Ukrainians have used this to their advantage in the war by speaking Ukraine on the field radio and using slogans in Ukrainian at the guard posts, which a Russian cannot even pronounce.

Ukrainians, on the other hand, understand Russian brilliantly due to history, and on the other hand, Russian-speaking Ukrainians also understand Ukrainian well, even if they don’t actively speak it.

Knowing Russian is both an advantage and a disadvantage when studying Ukraine. You have to learn words that are different from Russian – but also all similar words.

In February, there was a language political sticker on the door of Rinnekafio in Drahobrat, Ukraine. Language (Ukrainian mova) is spoken, tongue (ven jazyk) is licked.

It took me a really long time to remember what ‘reason’ is in Ukrainian. It’s in Russian as a joke. Well, in Ukrainian it is – prychyna.

Even a small slip in vocabulary or pronunciation immediately reveals that I know Russian better. Russian whale, kitthere is a cat in Ukraine. Decorated is selfish in Russian, in Ukrainian became clear is useful. Russian Sunday it’s a week, ukrainian nedilja Sunday.

Even the most familiar Russian words may not apply in Ukraine: dasvidanja it is do pobachenja, I’m sorry instead of saying Good and da is thanks.

My teacher warned me not to mess up rustle (change money in Ukrainian) and sdatcha (exchange money in Russian).

“I can give you a rešta, but zdatša means to pull in the dirt.”

Ukraine is pronounced more like it is written compared to Russian. You are not crowded every now and then like in Russia. The word ‘where’ is pronounced in Russian gdziein Ukrainian de. Anistratenko trains me for a long time to learn how to pronounce the Ukrainian letters y and e.

There are also many things in Ukraine that cannot be found in Russia.

The names of the months are unique: February is ‘Raivokuu’, July ‘Lime Moon’ and November ‘Lehittippu’. Hullu is Ukrainian for ‘expressing the will of God’.

Many words are long and difficult, such as chat, pospilvatysjaor pay the bill, rozrahuvatysja. Enter is in Ukrainian vvijtygo out get over it. Whoah is a pea and horr nut.

Perhaps the only word that is useful in Finland is onion, tsibulja.

Ukrainian also has letters that are not found in Russian. The most famous of them is ї, which has become a kind of symbol of support for Ukraine.

The letter is pronounced ji. Therefore: Glory to Ukraine!

Ukrainians were the Kurds of Europe for a long time, the largest nation without their own state, which was also reflected in the status of their language. The rulers sometimes called it Ruthenian, sometimes Little Russian.

In tsarist Russia, Ukrainian was considered a joke, an artificial language or a country dialect condemned to die in the archives.

“There never was, is not, and never will be a Little Russian language,” a Tsarist Russian minister instructed the censors in the 1860s.

“The dialects spoken by the masses are the same language as Russian, except for some errors adopted from Poland.”

The same attitude exists in Russia today. Vladimir Putin has claimed that “there was no language difference before the Polishization of the 16th century”.

In reality, of course, like Russian, Ukrainian is its own language with its own rules and dialects.

Russian is not even an older cultural language.

The first Russian grammar was published in 1802, the Ukrainian in 1818. The first Russian dictionary was published in the 1790s, the Ukrainian in 1823.

The first significant Russian poet Alexander Pushkin wrote in the 1830s, the national poet of Ukraine Taras Shevchenko in the 1840s.

Shevchenko was exiled to the Urals for ten years. The motive was political. The head of the secret police, the Count Alexei Orlov considered his poetry dangerous because it would make one dream of Ukraine as a separate state.

The Russians denied Ukraine an entire locative form that does not exist in Russian: the vocative. It is used when speaking. If the poem is dedicated to the homeland, Ukraine it is Ukraine.

Russian the attack has cooled the attitude of many Ukrainians towards the Russian language.

When I buy a Russian-Ukrainian dictionary printed during the Soviet era in a bookstore in Lviv, the seller comments:

“Take it away, we don’t need it anymore.”

However, putting the Russian language on the table would be harmful to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s unity against the enemy has been based on the fact that Russia’s assumed and cherished division into Ukrainian and Russian speakers has been buried.

Many of the soldiers I met at the front were Russian-speaking, and Russian is also the language used by many troops.

“I am a Russian speaker, and no one prevents me from speaking Russian in Ukraine. I don’t need any help from Putin to defend my rights,” said the senior sergeant Ihor Yakovenko for me at the beginning of the war in Zaporizhia.

Ukrainian my studies have started to bear fruit. It felt great when I was able to do my first interview in Ukrainian.

I’ve beaten myself up by being exposed to language in every way. In Lviv, I went to see a stand up show that lasted two and a half hours. My head was exploding when I tried to understand the jokes, but at least I knew roughly what they were laughing at. Fortunately, I didn’t end up on stage.

The comedian group LNJ is from Pultava, and they changed their language to Ukrainian during the war. It seemed to go great.

Producing language is still much more difficult than understanding it. Sometimes pseudo-Ukrainian mixed with Russian comes out of my mouth, which hurts my own ears. But even that will be understood, and the attempt will be taken as a compliment.

Knowing about Ukraine also brings aesthetic pleasure. I consider Ukraine a quite beautiful and sonorous language, which best comes to its rights in music from the traditional ones Kobzar-from troubadours to rap.

What about the most beautiful word in the Ukrainian language?

A good candidate is maybe, the future. The Ukrainian language has it even after the war.