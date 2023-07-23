Essay | It’s normal to get upset about a young woman with make-up on, whose house is a terrible mess – I’m one of those women who can’t clean

Can a middle-aged woman admit to herself, let alone to others, that she doesn’t know how to clean, Virpi Salmi wonders in her essay.

What if a middle-aged woman doesn’t know how to clean her house, thinks journalist Virpi Salmi in her essay. Why doesn’t anyone talk about those for whom cleaning is just a pain?

Sometimes feels that in order to be able to keep his home tidy, he should stop working and spend his time cleaning.

Or maybe it’s a lack of skills.

What if you have reached middle age and don’t know how to clean? Isn’t admitting such a thing terribly embarrassing and unhelpful?