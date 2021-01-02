Essay | “It was time for the house to go ashore” – Journalist Unto Hämäläinen followed the demolition project in Ullanlinna and stated that not all history is worth preserving

A new residential building was built in the Helsinki value area next to the Neo-Renaissance houses. It fits its environment better than its predecessor, writes journalist Unto Hämäläinen in his essay.

Block of flats is ready to move. In front of the building stands a van from which furniture is being unloaded.

The corner house on Kasarmikatu and Punanotkonkatu is an eight-storey and lofty and modern look, a creation of this time. Pension insurer Ilmarinen’s rental residential building is located in the Helsinki value area in the Ullanlinna district and belongs to the Kultakala block.

I stop fifty meters away on Kasarmikatu and begin to weigh how the new house views the protected value buildings around it, which represent an ornate Neo-Renaissance style.

Across the barracks is the Guards Manege (1877) and the Surgical Hospital (1888). On the other side of Punanotkonkatu are the Museum of Architecture (1899) and the Design Museum (1894). Next to the new house along Punanotkonkatu and at the corner of Korkeavuorenkatu is the so-called Ohrana House (1889).

The Ilmarinen residential building, which was built on the corner plot of Punanotkonkatu and Kasarmikatu, was completed in late 2020.­

Four years ago in the fall of 2016, I stood for the first time in the same viewing area in front of the Museum of Architecture. I went to see the block as I began to write the history of Ohrana’s house. The book was published two years later under the name At the Parade of History. Stone house in the heart of Helsinki.

While writing the book, I deviated dozens of times, seeking inspiration for the work and following the progress of the two construction projects.

Ohrana’s house was renovated from an office building into a residential building. Next to it, the so-called Valmet house, the predecessor of the new corner house, was demolished.

Valmet’s house was a relatively new building to be demolished, completed in 1965.

Valmet Oy had originally been the State Cannon Factory and expanded after the war into a large metal industry company that needed a good-looking headquarters. Punanotkonkatu 2 was perfect for that purpose. There were only a couple of small houses on the plot that were easy to demolish off the road.

An architect was hired as a designer Toivo Korhonen (1926–2014). In the 1960s and 1970s, he gained a reputation as a designer of handsome concrete buildings. They were even called “huts”.

“Toivo Korhonen has thrown jobs like crazy, he seems to be one of our most prolific architects, the few who have a lot of big projects,” Helsingin Sanomat described in March 1975 Korhonen’s diligence and work style.

Architect Toivo Korhonen designed the old office building on the corner of Punanotkonkatu and Kasarminkatu. The house was completed in 1965.­

Valmet Oy Toivo Korhonen had a lot of power when planning the head office. He later recalled in an interview with the Society of Architecture that the demolition of the Ohrana house was also being considered and that new construction was planned for the entire width of Punanotkonkatu.

The plan would have been easy to implement because Valmet and the Ohrana house had the same owner, the state. It would also have been favored by the spirit of the times. In the 1960s, many Neo-Renaissance houses, such as Ohrana’s house, were demolished in Helsinki. Besides, it had gotten in bad shape.

However, Korhonen did not want to use the entire arm of Punanotkonkatu and made the head office fit on a corner plot.

The head office of the house was 27 years. In 1992, Valmet sold the house to Ilmarinen, who leased it to the police.

Driving license and passport matters as well as weapons licenses were centralized in the Guard’s police station. “Foreign affairs” were also handled there. By the time of the house, an hour or two had to be set aside, as long queues meandered through the corridors. Applying for and retrieving permits was slow. Information technology only made its entry into police operations.

Valmet’s former headquarters from 1965 looked like its time.­

At the beginning of the last decade, police moved away, leaving the house empty for six years. Ilmarinen did not want to repair it and announced that he would build a residential building on the plot.

Before the change in the town plan, the City of Helsinki and Ilmarinen organized an architectural competition, the winner of which was a proposal by the architectural firm Ulpu Tiuri called Pinot Noir. However, Arkkitehdit NRT Oy, which received an honorable mention in the competition, was chosen as the designer of the house Oasis.

Dig I take a picture of Valmet Oy’s head office and compare it and the new corner house.

It only takes a few minutes to think and the opinion is clear. The new house is more suitable for the environment than the old one. It was time for a 1960s house to go to the lands.

The author is a journalist and author who has dealt with the history of the area in his book on the Ohrana House at the History Parade Site.