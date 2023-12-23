Essay | In the gospel of waste, there is no dream Christmas

Luxury consumption is in line with Christian Christmas, says writer Antti Hurskainen in his Christmas essay.

I don't make Christmas in my heart this year too. I was two years old when Vesa-Matti Loiri recorded a song composed by Kassu Halonen and lyrics by Vexi Salme, which quickly became a popular song. I make Christmas in my heart (1988) started playing at the latest, when my mother put the candle on the kitchen window and roasted the first peppers. As a child, I didn't understand how the sound of Uuno Turhapuro supported a quiet mind. As I get older, I understand even less. A flute arrangement could have been considered.

I make Christmas in my heart hasn't ended up with a hymnal yet, but it is the foundation of the Kauneimma Christmas carols events. In the early 2000s, the collective attachment relationship was put to the test when I make Christmas in my heart was removed from the program booklet prepared by the Finnish Mission Society. “Apparently, in the opinion of extreme believers, such a hooligan should not have been allowed to make a hobby song”, Salmi speculated in an interview with Church and city in 2018. Dogmatically speaking, the Jesus child cannot be born again. At least not if A relaxing rose the lyricist claims so.

As a result of crushing feedback I make Christmas in my heart was quickly returned to the sing-along repertoire. That's right and worthy, because at least the middle class understands the quieting ethos of Salme's text: a good week of vacation, mulled wine in the cauldron and a glance at the snow veil. The children who were buried in the cemetery and the spouse who caught a cold in the cemetery have fallen asleep. The miracle of Christmas happens in the heart of a white-collar worker wrapped in a shawl. The bustle of life, the footnote of private devotion, has been pushed aside.

Today and tomorrow many priests will refer to the Psalm text in their sermons to illustrate the essence of the Christmas experience. The abundance of gifts and culinary skills lose their meaning at the manger. In these speeches, the stable of Bethlehem threatens to become an idyll, which it simply is not. Although Maria is known to have given birth painlessly, at least the donkey and the ox have smelled, the straw has stung and the baby has squealed. The son of God twists and turns in Kapala, which is not auspicious but strange and slightly comical information. A weak Savior has been given. An angel of the Lord tells random shepherds about it.

“God is not all-powerful, He is powerful in his powerlessness,” reminds Jon Fosse Septologists-in the middle part of his novel series Eg er ein annan (2020). Essayist Juhani Rekola also understands the holy comedy of the Gospels in his work Bethlehem is everywhere (1974): “There is still in the Christian witness the question of the child who is laid among the straw. It is weak and helpless, broken and even ridiculous. Maybe now only this kind of broken testimony has an impact and is heard.”

We have to wait for the start of the Christ dumpling's public activities. When the incarnate God finally shows his power, he is tortured to death on Calvary. Good Friday is not the flip side of Christmas Eve, but a predetermined part of the nativity scene. So is the resurrection. In the Gospels, pain and light cross each other. Humanity wastes its God and calls My heart makes Christmas – flutes wrong. Right now, Ukraine and Gaza are the biggest echo chambers of disputes, but smaller ones can be found in every home.

Stupidities and carelessness of many scales ensure that the Covenant of Peace between God and man does not falter. A sinless person doesn't need mercy.

Conspicuous consumption is in line with the Christian Christmas from this point of view. The 100-euro Lego Minecraft package drowns in the sea of ​​gifts to bring instant joy in the days between. The final disposal location can be found in the cage warehouse. Waste is the basic rule for giving gifts. It is especially difficult to balance between the world melting into overproduction and the child's good mood on Christmas Eve.

If only you would accept the simultaneity of the cross, destruction and heaven.

“ I didn't realize how quiet the mind was supported by the sound of Uuno Turhapuro.

Along with devotion, togetherness is mentioned in Christmas sermons as another valuable thing, the counterforce of matter. Since it's about people, a hundred percent idyll doesn't just materialize. Broken promises, mismatched needs, dumb schools and domestic violence are variations of wasted time together. An elf hat often does not reduce but rather increases a person's social imperfection. The bottom line has already been started on the company's Christmas eve.

I promise to make an exception and participate in the Kauneimmait Christmas carols event next year, if Leevi and The Leavings are accepted into the program On Christmas Eve (1995). Gösta Sundqvist (1957–2003) is remembered as Hannu Karpo, a skilled writer, a humanist who keeps the sides of those who have been kicked in the head and elsewhere in his songs. His ethos is so Christian that there is no need to mention God. Set in the landscape of the 1990s recession On Christmas Eve takes the theme of waste far. The man scolds his wife in front of his relatives and doesn't “notice while drinking that Christmas is only once a year”. The party meal has been fetched from the bread line. “If I see a rope hanging from something, I wrap my neck around the end of the rope”, the main character of the song swears. So far it hasn't hit the mark.

Sundqvist has a risky skill to understand the problems he raises. Anyone can judge before Snowman of a mossy father, but On Christmas Eve grant him dignity too. The end of the stanza is uplifting in its despondency: “And Aulikki-tätti's home wine / the whole family on Christmas Eve in känn.”

After all, they have each other, bread and wine. On Christmas Eve doesn't just depict the nightmare of an alcoholic family, just like the Christmas Gospel doesn't just depict a miracle. In Bethlehem, the “Christmas of dreams” was not celebrated, where Lehtipiste products and one more shawl are sold. Aulikki-tätti has thought beautifully and promoted the perikato.

of Jesus in the hidden end of the genesis story, “Mary hid in her heart all that had happened and studied it” (Luke 2:19). The situation is familiar to everyone who has just become parents. In Maria's case, the confusion has been increased by the virginal conception and the shepherds rushing to the scene. His calmness is blessed and apparent. Chaos roars inside, but an understanding smile spreads across the face. You should also know how to feed a baby.

Miracle adjustment, once a year. Next to Christmas in the heart, there is a longing to return to the morning rush.

A writer is a writer.