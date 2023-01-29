Essay | In the film, a breadless bread plate for wealthy customers sums up the crisis of top-level restaurant culture

No bread bread plate. One of the courses in the movie at the exclusive Hawthorn restaurant’s $1,250 dinner The Menu is just a selection of different spreads without bread. It’s a nod to affluent customers who shouldn’t even be eating something as cheap and ordinary as bread.

Voice of reason Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) rolls his eyes at the worshiped top chef’s class stance. A restaurant should offer food, not manifestos or witticisms on a plate.

That small detail in a horror movie about a luxury restaurant is an interesting picture of the real crises of fine dining culture. The flagship of top-level culinary, Noma from Copenhagen, ranked as the best restaurant in the world year after year, announced in January that it will stop its restaurant operations. News started a conversation about the death of the entire industry.

Former food critic for The New York Times Frank Bruni remembers how he once had to swallow the “world’s freshest” shrimp while his stomach was still writhing in Noma. An unpleasant experience in a restaurant, where you can eat the cheapest menu for just under 500 euros, made him reflect on the deepest essence of fine dining culture.

“Are they performing a rococo play for such a select and rare audience that they are living on borrowed time?”

Are the basic principles of restaurants buried somewhere under ingenuity, philosophizing, vanity and eccentricity?

Vinette Robinson and Stephen Graham star in the movie Boiling Point, which is about a catastrophic evening in a London restaurant.

Such contradictions make high-end restaurants a fascinating research object for art.

In recent years, several films have been made on the subject, The Menu in addition Pig (2021) and filmed in one shot Boiling Point (2021). There is a lot to learn from the subject, from its aesthetic elements to the extreme side of luxury.

Noma restaurant founder Rene Redzepi posed behind the restaurant’s logo in 2015.

Founder of Noma Rene Redzepi started his career at a time when it was quite common to get fired at work if you made mistakes. It was common for a slow runner to get an encouraging hit from a plate of food flying across the kitchen. “Useless fucker”, one might say, and it was one of the nicest nicknames, Redzepi recalls in his writing for the food magazine Lucky Peach in the essay in the year 2015.

He himself admits that he shouted and bullied his employees. Some pressure began to bubble and seethe inside him. The whole world expected perfection from his food, which could be ruined by an extra pinch of salt or a minute too much cooking time.

Golden Globe-winning series The Bear offers glimpses of what it’s like to be humiliated in the world’s finest cuisine. The chef growls into the ear of Carmen, who is putting together the dish (Jeremy Allen White): “You are quite unlucky in this business. Faster, dickhead. Why are you so slow? – – You are miserable. You are untalented. – – You should be dead.”

Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) takes over the restaurant left by her brother, where she gets Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) as her new colleague. Managing a new kitchen is not without problems.

“All luxury is done at someone’s expense. Someone has to pay”, a Finnish chef who worked at Noma Kim Mikkola comment of the New York Times in the interview. The situation is unsustainable, and everyone in the industry knows it, but no one knows the way out, he says.

Noma 16-hour days were worked. They were even done by unpaid interns to get the Noma mark on their resume.

Making the best food in the world is expensive. Employees no longer agree to inhumane treatment with miserable or non-existent wages.

Finally, unpaid interns also started to be paid at Noma, and at the same time it was noticed that running a luxury restaurant had only been successful by trampling on employees. The unprofitable restaurant had to be closed.

The unfathomable amount of work that luxury food requires opens up of The Bear in the scene where Carmen talks about a plum dessert that requires 12 people to make in two different shifts. A group of chefs watches the plum syrup develop for hours, stirs the plum syrup at the stove so that the sugar does not burn to the bottom.

Finally, a difficult plum jelly has to be made, the structure of which one of the experiments focused on perfecting for a year.

Of course, there is also something extraordinarily charming about such passionate devotion. On Instagram, however, a beautiful dish or a luxury garment do not tell the story of the work they require in the kitchen or factory.

Luxury, which is available to only a very small proportion of people, is an apt target for satire and class analysis. The director knows this well Ruben Östlund. Triangle of Sadness – in the film, the richest percent cannot escape from reality even with the highest luxury, be it flies on the sun deck or a sea voyage that makes customers vomit caviar and champagne all over the expensive table setting.

Food is a good tool for class analysis because everyone has an opinion about it. The form of combating fine dining, which not everyone can afford, is to joke about peppered small portions, which you have to pay for and leave through the car lane of a chain hamburger place.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star in The Menu.

For foodies, fine dining is an experience, but also a subject of bragging and snobbery. The Menu foodie caricature Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) tears up at perfect portions:

“Cooks use the raw materials of life. Death itself. It is art at the edge of the abyss, where God also works. It’s the same thing.”

Luxury food is created collectively, but at the center of everything is a genius top chef. He is an ideal figure in a time that worships exceptional individuals and success. Their hands tanned on the stove, scars and burns, are evidence of raw work and craftsmanship. At the same time, they are eccentric artist figures, creators of culinary high culture.

But in films commenting on the state of fine dining, the heroes are not the top chefs, but the characters who see through the pompous spectacle. In The Menu it’s Margot: “You cook with obsession, not love,” she says to the megalomaniacal celebrity chef.

In Pig Nicolas Cage presented by the former top chef Robin is eating at his former colleague’s restaurant, where local food has been “deconstructed”. “It is exciting. Everyone loves it!” a colleague declares, but Robin sees through the show: “None of this is real. The critics are not real. The customers are not real because this is not real.”

In these films, fine dining is the subject of deeper themes: dealing with the upper class and consumer capitalism. Consuming itself turns into a performance of superior taste based on exploitation, be it of people or nature.

If any work is intensified indefinitely, its meaning is lost. Somewhere along the way, the ultimate purpose gets lost, and in the case of a restaurant, it’s all about the joy of serving food.

Robin reminds us of the preciousness of that joy:

“We are given so few things that really matter.”