Essay | In Miki Liukkonen’s poems, language pierces death

“Perfect embodiment! No matter what. One.“

The verse is from Miki Liukkonen from the third and last work of poetry A history of rage (WSOY, 2015). It summarizes something essential about Liukkonen’s language: frenzy, restless absorption, precision of perception. In Liukkonen’s production, the most banal is always the most carefully, transiently and casually displayed, like tableware or a gospel.

When the news about Liukkonen’s death came and was absorbed everywhere, I hid in his poems. I buried in them the sudden false terror that the knowledge awakened in me.

I didn’t know Liukkos personally – once we had a short but natural conversation on Instagram about dish rags. I only knew his literature and dabbled in it from time to time. I often took advantage of Liukkonen’s use of words, when my own words failed me. The apparent cheekiness and spontaneity of his production hides a meticulous testing of the language, bending it close to the breaking point but not beyond it.

“Fact! Garden. / Freckles on the ground on his back / thighs like hooks under the skirt.”

This is it again of Elizabeth (WSOY, 2012).

Best Liukkonen was known for his caricatured writer character and his mammoth experimental novels, which were connected to the late American writer by David Foster Wallace to postmodern virtuosity is obvious. Liukkonen’s prose also mirrors that of the United States Don DeLillo to novels about people numbed by commercial entertainment, technology and additives, whose angst and tenderness are real and poignant even when, and especially when, they are twisted.

Miki Liukkonen’s first work, a collection of White Poems (WSOY) was published in 2011.

I also enjoy Liukkonen’s prose, but I’m stuck with his poems.

When the narrative structures are not shackled, the language can burst open, snarl and brag. In Liukkonen’s poems, the words hiccup, crackle and run dry. Their exuberant expressive angst has not been spent.

The poems are characterized by constant internal friction and vibration, which arises from Liukkonen’s way of interrupting lofty, ambitious runs with sudden bad things. The bare exclamations always strike unexpectedly and almost prevent the poem from being identified with the world Bertolt Brecht like the alienation effect. In them, Liukkonen’s own voice seems to come through like a pencil from paper: True in hell! Ah! God! Ys haile!

Liukkonen’s poetic works White poems (WSOY, 2011), Elizabeth and A history of rage are by no means unprecedented on the scale of literature. They still have the spontaneous brutality of a writer getting to know his medium, the associative fluctuation and the narcissism of the subjects. Liukkonen’s prose is more mature and masterful – and maybe that’s why the poems hit harder. Their relationship to language is direct, rude.

In the novels, Liukkonen’s characteristic compulsion to speak takes the form of neurotic characters. The language becomes the language of characters. And when insane language creates insane characters, the characters’ relationship with reality produces irony.

When reading Wallace’s and Liukkonen’s prose, the irony is easily emphasized, because the twisted worlds of the works have to be interpreted with our own hands. At the same time, the works look at society with a sensitivity that demands extreme sincerity from the authors.

In poetry unique is its ability to manipulate time. Even the most experimental prose forms its own internal conception of time and remains referring to itself within it. A poem, on the other hand, is a more immediate, musical glimpse that dissolves in the moment of reading and changes every time.

I have read Liukkonen’s poems in a tram, in bed, in a cafe and on an escalator. Every time the environment gets stuck between the words. Again Elizabeth:

“When the rustling moss faints in the front row [–] when eating strawberries, when digging a grave / and so on!”

Composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein defined music as different from literature in that music can express feelings for which words can never be found.

I personally think that poetry is similar to music. The musicality of the poem is not only in the rhythm and sound, but also in the empty space that the words tune in between. In the poem, the associations sound empty. Between and around the words brought together, the feelings for which there are no words vibrate. Poetry takes place in spaces, while prose takes place in the sentences themselves.

In my memories, Liukkonen has also talked about the space between words in an interview, but I can no longer find the source.

The idea of ​​in-betweenness is understood in Liukkonen’s poems. Funny, sublime, ugly and different words are together like bursts on the surface of reality. They exude indescribable comfort. For example, in the first collection White poems:

“the spaniels that terrorize my consciousness leap into a dead end and break off”

Or:

“Crowly calves / feet rustling in the air closet.”

Helsingin Sanomat in the estimate About white poems Erkka Mykkänen writes that the work strives for an accurate description of inaccuracy. The Wittgensteinian idea that the imprecise generality of language never reaches experience serves as a reading guide.

The collection was nominated for Helsingin Sanomat’s literary award. In it, Liukkonen’s characteristic Surrealism and linguistic unreasonableness are already striking. The work also owes a lot to the Soviet avant-gardist To Daniil Harmswhose absurd lyrics combine grannies falling out of windows with hilariously grotesque stories about marriage, food and death.

In white poems the prestige of academic language is squeezed through the trivial concepts of everyday life in a way with exhilarating precision:

“Anxiety: you sit in the sauna, you swallow wool. – – Joy: the grapes never end!”

In July on Wednesday, the sudden news of Liukkonen’s death hit my chest so hard that I want to be wrong somehow, stand on top of me or crawl under the bed. A confusingly strong sadness of language stirs in me. Everything is made worse by the fact that, I believe, it is Liukkonen who would understand this emotional state, would put it into words.

The people around me who knew Liukkonen are now grieving him bitterly, endlessly. It makes me ashamed of my own special liminal state. It’s like I own a foreign sadness, I wear it. I go to his poems again.

Liukkonen’s third poem, The History of Raivo, was published in 2015. The book’s graphic design was done by Jussi Karjalainen.

Liukkonen often wrote and spoke about death. He said in interviews that he really started writing only after his mother’s death. Mother had contracted cancer when Liukkonen was 11 years old.

From the beginning, writing was frantic, compulsive. When his roommates asked why he writes at such a pace, Liukkonen replied that he was afraid of sudden death. Death had overshadowed childhood and it overshadowed adulthood. You could only protect yourself from that by writing.

My own mother got sick when I was, like Liukkonen, 11 years old. And of course he died too – only about a week after he finished writing.

When I mourn the language that is leached from life, I mourn my mother and Miki Liukko, I mourn my whole unspeakable family and the endings of great novels and the utter inadequacy of language. Even the most precise and insightful language does not stop time, and it is the cruelest of languages. It is the cruelty of the poem.

The myth of the suffering artist rightly festers in its joints. No one has to die for literature. The pain of the author does not sanctify the art. And yet, at best, a poem can be close to death.

A poem can be tolerating death, practicing the absoluteness of death. A poem stops time and then lets it go. The most important part of a poem is often the empty drop that follows its last verse, the moment of relinquishment.

Liukkonen dedicated his second poetry collection to his mother Elizabeth. In the title poem of the work, he addresses his mother directly. The long and raw poem ends with the verses:

“You whispered / what you whispered / the smell of the catheter spread into the room / the sun shone on the pale green wall.”

The line of the poem is loose. Words float on paper like milk. So much time has been captured between them that it resembles childhood. Between each verse, one childhood.

The poetic image of a drying urinary catheter in a room warmed by the sun shows again the boldness with which Liukkonen approached language. He dared to carve out the kind of brutal beauty that cannot be justified outside of language. It has the taste of blood and it has comfort.

In his poems, Liukkonen often referred to religion, royalty in history, philosophers and mathematics. The texts convey an effort to build something out of language that would be even more absolute than the gods.

If you have to believe in something, let’s believe in language.