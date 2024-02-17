Essay | In education, you have to ask what is a good life

Education should give a person the opportunity to take responsibility for his life and flourish in his own way – as a part of nature, not as its ruler. These kinds of questions have remained invisible in the Pisa discussions, writes professor Hannu LT Heikkinen.

My mother was a teacher. In his opinion, school numbers were not very important. What was more important was what one goes to school for: “Not for school, but for life.”

My mother was a resident of Karelia. On the evening of Christmas Day in 1939, there was a desperate departure from Käkisalmi on the last evacuation train. You could only take what you could carry. My mother's most valuable contribution was what she had learned. He carried it in his head, in his heart and in his whole body. And no one could take it away.

That was enough. That's how he got to the seminary in Raahe and moved on in life. He did his life's work as a teacher, for more than 30 years, at Vesanno, the Niinivesi village school.

My mother's words have been running through my mind as I have followed the Pisa-hungover school debate. What do you go to school for?

Often hears it said that the most important thing is competence. I don't think that answer is sufficient at all.

Competence is not originally the language of education, but it comes from the economic speech of the OECD and the EU. It is a direct translation of the word competence. Competence has permeated educational policy discourse over the past twenty years. Back in 1991 Esko Ahon In the program of the (central) government, the word was not even known, but the current one Petteri Orpon (kok) it has been printed in the government's program more than a hundred times.

At the same time, representatives of the business world take over the column space of magazines and the sofas of studios as self-righteous experts in education. Teachers, principals and researchers have also started to swamp the fluent talk of competence.

There is nothing wrong with competence, on the contrary. Learning knowledge and skills – that is, qualification – is an essential part of education. My mother also earned the money for the seminar as a seamstress.

The mistake is if competence is understood as the only goal of education.

School is more.

Our you also have to learn to live with different people. This goal of education is called socialization. We have to get along with those who look different, speak a different language or think differently than us. Here we have a lot to do in Finland, one of the most racist countries in the world.

You also have to talk to the Russians, my mother knew. That's why he studied Russia even in his old days.

But school is more than qualification and socialization. The most essential questions of education arise from deep within the core of humanity. How do I spend my favorable days? What is worth wanting? Education should give space to examine these deep questions of life.

People should be given the opportunity to find their own way of living. Education should also give courage to oppose injustice, to say “no”.

Educational theorist From Gert Bie illuminates this existential purpose of education through the Parks–Eichmann paradox.

Rosa Parks was a black American woman who was arrested in Alabama in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man. So he didn't act as he was taught.

Adolf Eichmann on the other hand, organized the transportation of Jews to concentration camps in the service of Nazi Germany. He was an exemplary civil servant. When he was brought to justice after the war, he said only that he had fulfilled his duty.

Eichmann's education can therefore be said to have been successful, Parks's not. Eichmann did as taught, Parks did not.

The paradox is that Eichmann is known as a criminal, Parks as a hero of the human rights struggle. Parks' story shows that a life worth living is not always easy, but sometimes it is also a painful effort for worthy goals.

Parks was a brave woman who chose her own path. He was the subject of his life. So Biesta calls this goal of education subjectification. It opens the way to a meaningful life.

Education people should be given the opportunity to take responsibility for their lives and flourish in their own way – as part of nature, not as its ruler. Our planet has been trying to say for a long time that it cannot stand this kind of waste of natural resources and destruction of nature.

These kinds of questions have remained invisible in the Pisa discussions. Education has shrunk to a qualification and part of the economic system. The old saying seems to have changed to: “Not for school, but for business.”

And that's how we get more eichmanns. However, the world needs more rosaparks.

Economic organization The OECD has received strong criticism for the consequences of Pisa testing. In the countries of the Far East, the educational competition is seen to have ruined the future of the youth: students literally compete for their lives.

An open letter from educational researchers to the OECD was recently published in The Guardian. In the letter, it was stated that Pisa is dangerously narrowing the image of education. The petition was signed by more than 4,000 well-known educational researchers.

Gradually, the OECD's line also seems to be turning towards a more holistic way of thinking, the flourishing of man and nature. Finland has been actively involved in promoting this change. It is still too early to say how this will be achieved. Seriously, at least we're trying.

in Finland however, the public debate still seems to revolve around competitiveness and economic growth. And hunting those responsible for the Pisa collapse.

The domestic debate would need fewer representatives of economic life and more of those who know how to ask questions about the ultimate purposes of education. A variety of voices are needed. We need philosophers, theologians, researchers of society and ecological sustainability – generally people who know how to think about things outside the Pisa box as well.

We have to keep asking that seemingly simple question. What do you go to school for?

The ultimate question concerns the place of man in this world threatened by the eco-crisis. What kind of future is the school building, not just for humanity, but for other species as well – for this whole planet-sized miracle of life?

Based on these questions, we can pave the way for education that reaches towards planetary well-being, civilization and wisdom. Towards a world that is a place worth living for everyone.

The author is a professor at the Department of Education, University of Jyväskylä.