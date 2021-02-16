Essay | I was aiming for a perfect body and it took me to the hospital – Now I know how dangerous a “lifestyle repair” can be

In her essay, journalist Maria Paldanius explains how the recovery process from an eating disorder only began when she gave herself permission to do so.

Lukio dance course was a girl whose slave body bent in all possible positions. As he made cart wheels and double volts, he looked like he was flying. The teacher also praised the girl’s smooth movements in a loud voice.

At the beginning of the course, I stood behind him in a double volt string. When it was my turn to run to the mattress, I felt my slender and tense body suddenly clumsy and heavy. Embarrassed by the observation, I did a somersault and escaped to the locker room. Didn’t anyone have time to prove my big being?