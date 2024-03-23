Saturday, March 23, 2024
Essay | I want to die like a dog

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2024
in World Europe
Essay | I want to die like a dog

Nowhere do you talk more beautifully about death than on the websites of veterinary clinics. We humans must also learn to understand what a happy death is, writes Minna Lindgren.

Some years ago my cat fell from the seventh floor to the street but didn't die. We took it to the vet on call. Many of the cat's bones were broken and its internal organs were damaged. The doctor didn't put on a brave face and didn't embellish the situation. He glanced at the price list for investigations and operations, but even before that I understood what it was all about. If the cat survived, it would suffer. So it was euthanized, which means “beautiful death” in Finnish.

