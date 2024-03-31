Essay | I thought I didn't want to watch a second of cannibals, but one series proved me wrong

In recent years, it has been difficult to avoid cannibal productions, writes cultural journalist Jussi Lehmusvesi.

Don't they did they come up with anything else?

The idea came to mind when, sometime at the end of last year, I heard that a third film adaptation of the Uruguayan rugby team's unfortunate forced landing in the Andes had already been made, Combined by Snow (2023).

The film has been described as a “chilling survival battle”, which means, among other things, cannibalism.

After its premiere Connected by snow garnered praise from critics and even an Oscar nomination. However, I decided to skip it.

How wrong I was.

Perhaps my sanity was influenced by my history as a consumer of cannibal products. As a child, I was fascinated by the natives cooking for the explorers in their big black cauldron.

I remember a history lesson from elementary school that dealt with the siege of Leningrad. I then went to tell the teacher that the besieged might have eaten each other. The teacher got a small-sized raiver. Later studies have shown that this happened, on a large scale.

The third memory is from Holland, where I studied in the mid-1990s. A special screening was organized at the local film club, where people watched A cook, a thief, a wife and a lover -film (1989).

The special feature of the show was that it was eaten at the same time. Along with a film depicting cannibalism, there was, for example, pig's cheek, ribs and sausages.

The experience left a permanent mark on some part of my consciousness.

Last In recent years, it has been difficult to avoid cannibal productions, at least if you are into streaming services. Various taboos make a return to cultural products at regular intervals, and cannibalism is one of the biggest taboos.

For example

The New Yorker

recently listed twenty new TV products, I guess mostly movies that deal with the subject in some way. At a quick glance, a large part of the works on the list are, however, sloppy horror, which I don't recommend to anyone.

Historically movies and TV series about cannibalism can be divided into a few main types. There are works of art with a social message, where the cigar-rich class decides to expand their culinary experience.

There are zombie and alien stories where these fulfill their natural diet. And then, recently, serial killer and survival stories have become common again, and Netflix, among others, has excelled in presenting them.

“ When threatened with starvation, almost all carnivores eat each other.

What the last mentioned genres then combine, if anything?

At least man's relationship with his own animality. Serial killer stories deal with the side of humanity that is unique to us and other more intelligent animals.

It is known from research that the more intelligent an animal species is, the more you can expect even harsh individual insights from its representative.

For example, a primate researcher Jane Goodall has told about a chimpanzee mother and her daughter who terrorized the other females in the community for four years. When one of the females gave birth to a cub, the two would ambush the new mother in the woods, tear the cub from her lap, and eat the little one with obvious relish.

Serial killers of the animal world, then.

Perhaps Hannibal Lecter or Jeffrey Dahmer's in the stories, the darkness that only the cruelest and most intelligent of primates is capable of is interesting.

In cannibalism, which happens out of necessity, in a way, a person “degrades” himself to an animal. It recedes among the approximately 75 other mammal species that eat their own species, but usually in exceptional circumstances.

When threatened with starvation, almost all carnivores eat each other.

For its rawness regardless, Survival stories are the more cruel picture of humanity. They are mostly stories based on real events, where a group of people become isolated from the rest of the world and have to resort to cannibalism to survive.

Along with the Uruguayan rugby team, cannibals were also considered, for example, in 2010 in Chile, who were trapped at a depth of 700 meters. However, they managed to get food delivered to them before the idea was implemented.

What then does Connected by snow – about the movie so extraordinary?

I think its effectiveness is based on how skillfully the director AND Bayona carries the cannibalism theme in the viewer's mind.

As the film begins, the whole idea is opposed. Wishes that the film would deal with cannibals as little as possible and would focus on mountain landscapes. Then the first more violent scene creeps in front of the eyes: A group of men are sitting in the dark in the wreckage of an airplane. The expressions are serious. Something is put in the mouth.

Then the sound of tasting fills the headphones.

The hand moves with the remote control, but stops.

Uruguayan Enzo Vogrincic plays the rescued Numa Turcati in the film. Some of the Actors saw snow for the first time in their lives during filming.

“ After the movie, you will notice that you have changed a little.

The movie as you progress, a miracle happens. While watching the struggle of the survivors who are dying in the cold, you have to go through the same options in your mind as they do.

You have to decide if the fun of life overcomes the revulsion that the thought of eating another person causes, and at what point would you put a piece of meat in your mouth if every day reduces the chance of survival.

The dilemma is emphasized by the cold nerves of the survivors. In the midst of all the horror, the young players make decisions about eating corpses together and carefully. They are a far cry from carnivores hungry for flesh.

When the first player then bequeaths his body for others to eat, the thought shocks. Towards the end of the film, it seems like the only right, natural and even holy solution.

The prisoners of the mountain have surrendered, cleansed themselves, accepted the inevitable and been saved.

When they get home, those rescued from the piles of bones have one more horrible moment left. They had to tell the world how they survived.

The movie afterwards you will notice that you have changed a little. It has become a matter of reflection on how one reacts to many things based on feeling, guided by cultural norms and unconsciously.

And what are the thought-shattering taboos that should be overcome in society at the moment. They can be found at least in the topics of death, animal abuse, food, meat, killing, religion and the definition of evil.

Perhaps even the desire to understand other people's thoughts and circumstances has increased.

You can't ask for much more from any work of art.

Connected by snow is available to watch on Netflix.