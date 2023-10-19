Essay | I showed the middle finger to the teacher and tried to bribe the club leader – Now I called my former teachers and asked what they remember

As a schoolboy, Sakari Hällfors was so lively that he couldn’t keep quiet in class. He joked, joked and commented. How was he calmed down – and how is a student like him treated today? That is what Hällfors explains in his essay.
Sakari Hällfors HS
Updated
“VAstana has never had another student as lively as in my entire 30-year career Sakari.”
Anyway, that’s what my teacher said when we sat with him and my mother discussing my starting school in the fall of 2005. I was 9 years old and had just started my new class. I remember how my mother was visibly worried by the news.
