Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Essay | I chose my profession because it interested me – Others think it was a mistake and the decision should have been made based on the salary

November 13, 2023
Three years ago, the median salary of doctors was 3,000 euros more per month than that of journalists, writes Sanna-Kaisa Hongisto in her essay. So should children be taught to be doctors rather than journalists – or especially in the arts? Picture: Nelli Ahosola

I didn’t choose my profession based on the salary, says journalist Sanna-Kaisa Hongisto in her essay. However, in today’s consumer culture, the importance of money has been emphasized, and some people hope for a good salary from their work above all. But can you choose your field only because of money?

In spring I penned a slightly bilious update on my private Facebook profile. I pointed out that in my own youth, the field of study used to be chosen based on completely different things than salary. There were still other values ​​in people and in society, I would say.

