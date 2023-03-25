Essay | I burst into tears on the street, and then an unknown woman surprised me

In her essay, journalist Oona Laine wonders why we ignore each other so bluntly. Would we be better off if we greeted strangers and held doors open for each other?

Is there are good days and there are worse days.

When I’m having a really bad day, I can’t and don’t want to hide it. It might even happen that I burst into tears in the middle of the street without caring that others see.

What would you do if you saw a stranger in tears in a public place? Would you pick up your pace or glance at him with a sympathetic look on your face?

Recently one woman ended up with the third solution. When he caught me leaning against a stone wall basking in the sun, he ran straight to me. Asked what it was and if I needed help. In a fit of rage, I tried to reassure her that everything was fine.

He didn’t whine, he continued to wonder, but he didn’t miss it either. Instead, he looked at me, grabbed my shoulders, and the warmth in his voice said:

“You know, I’ve experienced a lot of bad things in my life. I’m sure that whatever bothers you, you’ll get through it. I have been comforted by the fact that everything terrible is temporary. It will pass.”

The words contained no unprecedented philosophical genius that would have revolutionized my consciousness. All of them seemed revolutionary.

And they were. They were revolutionary because they came from the mouth of a previously unknown person. A person who could have just walked past, because that’s what we’re used to.

Turku professor of educational psychology at the university Niina Junttila well understand why the woman’s action made me amazed.

Finland has a culture where you don’t interfere in other people’s affairs. Especially if they are complete strangers, Junttila reasons.

Our point of view is different from that of southern Europe. There, chatting with strangers in the park is commonplace: natural, even desirable.

But we treat it with disdain. I myself admit that if someone has tried to talk to me in the subway or in the checkout line, I have flinched. I began to doubt whether there could be pure flour in the bag.

“ Kindness is perhaps too easily interpreted as bad intentions.

Junttila says he’s worried if we’re closing in even further.

“It has been considered whether a person should be punished if he looks at someone for too long. We think that if someone approaches us, they must have evil in mind, hurt or be dangerous.”

Some time ago, Junttila was sitting in the tram feeling down. Suddenly, the woman sitting next to him had complimented his landing shoes. Such a small act cheered up a lot, Junttila recalls.

When Junttila told about his experience in the lecture, a male listener raised his hand. He believed that he might be charged with sexual harassment if he approached someone like that. Kindness is perhaps too sensitively interpreted as bad intentions, Junttila thinks.

To the same time, loneliness and isolation increase by leaps and bounds here.

According to Junttila, even 20–30 percent of Finns do not have other loved ones in their lives who would comfort them or ask for news.

Although loneliness is not solved simply by mentioning each other in public places, it is one step and a big one.

As sad as it sounds, a smile, a greeting or a cheer from a stranger can be the highlight of someone’s week. It prevents alienation and mental health problems. It is a powerful proof that you will be seen, heard – existed.

Manwhether he is an introvert or an extrovert, is a social animal.

If we feel that others are constantly turning away, not noticing us, or excluding us, our brain reacts to it like physical pain.

There is a psychologist on the same lines as Junttila Mikael Heino. According to him, not meeting others is a hugely traumatic experience for many. Often more traumatic than, for example, being treated unfairly, Heino states. That’s how much we crave acceptance and attention from each other.

If the feeling is invisible, a person may try to become part of the community again, as if striving to return, Junttila describes. However, if that doesn’t work, we defend ourselves. Someone’s way is to be mean or sarcastic, the other emphasizes his own value and denies the importance of others.

“Social pain turns so that a person doesn’t miss anyone and hates everyone. He starts to believe that he can manage on his own,” says Junttila.

Encounters with strangers should not be compared to permanent and close relationships, they have their own place.

There is a crucial difference between them, which may partly explain why we also need short meetings, exchanges of words and glances.

When Heino greeted his neighbor who lives alone for the first time, his eyes lit up. Let it be that the neighbor has relatives who visit him.

“The important thing here is that someone completely unknown, who has no obligation, let alone compulsion, to be nice, is that. It is valuable in itself,” the psychologist reasons.

On the other hand, the experience of loneliness is always subjective, Heino continues. Even if someone is surrounded by people at the grocery store, they may feel alone. It may be that you become squeezed into a generally accepted mold, you have to be careful about what you say or hide your sides.

All right is not cheerful small talk sit and maybe never will sit among cynicism and scum.

We will not become a nation that improves the world with words while coloring at the bus stop. I don’t think that means we can’t start seeing and hearing others a little better.

Junttila gives an example: when you go to the store, hold the door for the next person who comes. Your eyes meet by force.

“It’s easy even for a Finn. There’s no need to say anything,” Junttila laughs.

“But the fact that the person walking in front doesn’t even look behind them but slams the door, seems to many people as bad or indifference.”

Other small gestures matter too. By making room for someone else on public transport or making sure that the neighbor also catches the pole in a crowded car. The bravest shouts a hello, admires the prevailing weather or those shoes.

“ Intervening in other people’s affairs is difficult, and the desire to look away comes like a spine chill.

Own of course, if the stranger has something clearly wrong, like in my case.

I wouldn’t want to see any more social media videos where a person is lying on the ground, exhausted, and no one stops to help.

And yet, I’ve been one of those people who have sometimes jumped forward fearfully or, with good luck, followed from the side if someone was upset or confused. Intervening in other people’s affairs is difficult, and the desire to look away comes like a spine chill.

Even if we want to help, previous experiences can make us cautious, Junttila reminds.

“Someone once told me that they had come across a person who was unwell. He had asked this one if he could help, which had angered the other. Said that what you’re going to miss is none of your business, mind your own business.”

The next time I felt like reaching out to someone, I remembered being rebuffed. The fear that our actions will be misinterpreted or we will be disgraced prevents many from intervening, Junttila states.

I don’t believe that there is an unequivocal solution to the matter.

My heart goes into overdrive when someone hands out my beanie that fell on the floor of the bus or makes sure I get on the bus in time.

Still, I’ll continue to wonder what the guy who starts talking to me on the escalator has in mind.

But I’m sure of one thing: there are few people who wouldn’t be happy to meet the same guy I met with tears in my eyes.

He noticed me. He wasn’t close to me and probably won’t see me ever, but he wanted me to feel better.

I hope that one day I dare to be like him.