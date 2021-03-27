Essay | Housewives Betty Draper and Carmela Soprano taught me about isolation and freedom in this popular TV series

Housewives were the first to find the wrong side of individual culture, loneliness.

Betty Draper puts breakfast to her children and says goodbye with a smile to her husband, who is waiting for a big promotion at work. Betty puts the laundry in the machine and scolds her children.

The viewer is shown the clock. By the afternoon, all the housework has apparently been done because now he’s just sitting alone at the table and smoking.

During the lonely hours of the coronavirus pandemic, people close to me have been Betty Draper, Carmela Soprano, Jeanne Dielman and Mabel Longhetti. They are all fictional housewives from the series Mad Men and The Sopranos as well as movies Jeanne Dielman and A Woman Under The Influence.

It would be obvious to say that these women are talking now especially because the walls of the home are starting to fall over.

Edie Falco plays mafia boss wife Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos.­

It is about some deeper form of isolation, alienation that is only exacerbated by a pandemic.

After World War II, the concept of “angry young men” emerged, describing the aimlessness and bitterness of the post-war generations in a world where traditional values ​​have disintegrated. This masculine threat and anti-system aggression has since been found to be associated with the myth of the (male) artist suffering from modernism.

But still what! The bored housewives of the suburbs were the first to become acquainted with the shadow side of individual culture in the 1950s and 1960s. At least that’s what the historian claims Adam Curtis in the acclaimed new BBC documentary series Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, which tells the “emotional history of the modern world”.

The series ambitiously examines the abstract experience of modern individualism and builds a story of how we have ended up in the midst of polarization, uncertainty, and conspiracy theories. It tells of a crisis of democracy in the face of a power that hides, be it algorithms, medicalization, racism, financial capitalism or populism.

Delphine Seyrig is a housewife drowning in her routine in Chantal Akerman’s classic film Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Brussels (1975).­

I rejoiced Curtis ’attention to housewives as pre-victims of alienation because this part of history has not been canonized into a narrative similar to that of angry young men. Sure, she bases her attention on the thinking of second-wave feminists, and I could assume that Betty Friedan to work.

When the dreams of individual freedom of choice began to be sold in the United States after World Wars, many housewives felt betrayed. There was a core family of glossy images, but no promised happiness. “They were the first to find the weakness of individualism: they had freedom, but they were alone,” Curtis’s calm narrator says.

The women complained of a vague sense of emptiness and anxiety. The doctors were helpless. Valium was invented as a solution. “Mom’s little helper” became a hit. It was one of the most purchased drugs in the United States from the late 1960s until the 1980s.

Behind Valium’s explosive popularity was one man who revolutionized the entire pharmaceutical industry. Psychiatrist Arthur Sackler invented to start selling drugs to patients instead of directly to doctors. Sackler marketed Valium as a “harmless solution” to women’s “hypersensitivity,” i.e., anxiety resulting from a predetermined role in meeting the needs of the family.

If the drugs did not work, the husband had the statutory authority to order his wife into compulsory care. This is the case for the protagonist Mabel Longhett (Gena Rowlands) John Cassavetesin in the movie A Woman Under the Influence (1974). The Finnish title of the film “The Best Years of a Woman” is miserable, among other things, because it does not contain the same viewing instructions as the original title. The timid and eccentric Mabel is crushed by demands from the outside.

Peter Falk and Gena Rowlands portray a working-class couple in John Cassavetes ’film A Woman Under the Influence.­

Before sedatives were invented, the majority of lobotomy patients were women: housewives or unmarried daughters living at home. The suffering of housewives was medicalized because it was not wanted to be seen as a political problem that would have required a change in social structures.

The limits of individual freedom quickly met with housewives. But they were just on the front line, the “laboratory of the future,” Curtis claims. Today, Sackler’s name is associated with another drug called Oxycontin instead of Valium. The Sackler family sold even more harmlessly, leading to a historic, deadly opioid crisis in the United States.

If women emotions outside art were treated with hysteria diagnosis, lobotomy, and Valium, in the reception of art they were often pathologized and left out of the universal human conception.

“So I’m a sad, sad as a circus lioness, sad like a lame duck eagle”, thinks the protagonist Sasha Jansen Jean Rhysin in the book Good morning, midnight (suom. Hanna Tarkka). Rhys’s grief overwhelmed women in the 1920s and 1930s remained Hemingwayn and in the shadow of partners, the so-called “lost generation”.

When Sasha Jansen speaks for herself as a winged animal and a cage animal, the two combine as a metaphor Mad Men, which depicts women and caged birds many times in the same images. They are the object of gaze and stressed self-awareness.

Alienated female characters have made a spectacular march in contemporary literature. Ottessa Moshfeghin A year of hibernation in the protagonist, the protagonist is in every way a privileged woman who wants to withdraw from the world and pursue a synthetic state of dormancy with chemicals.

She’s like 21st century Sasha Jansen pulling on a numbing dust with alcohol and luminol. Sure, now the arsenal has been updated: “Ambien, Rozerem, Ativan, Xanax, trazodone, lithium. Seroquel, Lunesta. Valium, ”the protagonist lists, drooling. He wants emptiness.

Alexa Kleemanin in the book You Too Can Have A Body Like Mine (2015) the protagonist does not identify himself in the mirror. He is symptomatic of appearance pressures and insignificance of work. At the beginning of the work, we talk about birds again: “I dreamed that we were birds without wings, but I freed us from the box.” In this novel, too, the protagonist retreats and chooses a fantasy. Numbness rather than suffering.

At this point I see birds everywhere symbolizing the possibilities of freedom in modern individualism. The Sopranos starts with birds. Tony gets a panic attack as the little ducks in his pool learn to fly.

Carmela Soprano’s entire personal story has to do with existential choice: immoral satisfaction with circumstances or struggle against circumstances, freedom, and suffering?

Performed by January Jones, Betty Draper takes action in Mad Men’s first season episode called Shoot.­

But perhaps the most fascinating bird scene is nonetheless Mad Menin first season: After morning homework, Betty Draper just sits quietly and smokes.

But then he steps into his backyard in his pink fluffy outfit with a gun in his hand. He wanders through the blue sky, where pigeons have collapsed from the cage of a neighbor’s bird watcher.

Tobacco on his lips, completely expressionless Betty raises her gun into the air and shoots.