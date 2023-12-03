Essay | Henry Kissinger shows that some are condemned for atrocities and some are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger conspired to bring the dictator to power and plunged nations into the mouth of death. Nevertheless, it was a great honor for Tony Blair and others to know him, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

It was a feather-light moment in an otherwise sympathetic press conference. A young female editor of a Chinese tabloid newspaper stood up and presented to the former US Secretary of State To Henry Kissinger the question: “What is your favorite color?”

Kissinger slyly replied that the question was too difficult for his cerebral palsy, and the room cheered sweetly. Then it was time for male journalists to ask more manly questions to a man considered great.

It was September 1999, and the Fortune Global Forum seminar was held in Shanghai, organized by the financial magazine Fortune, which admired China’s economic achievements. It was attended by leaders of the world’s number one companies, such as the one who piloted Nokia at the time Jorma Ollila.

Kissinger was a sought-after speaker at the economic seminar and received handsome sums of money for his appearance. After all, in the early 1970s, he played a decisive role in paving the way for the presidency Richard Nixon and the Communist leader of China Mao Zedong’s for the meeting. It led to the normalization of US-China relations and later opened China’s doors to world trade.

“There’s no denying that Kissinger’s words still carry weight after all these years and people are willing to pay to hear them,” said a column published by Asiaweek magazine.

The Chinese journalist’s question about his favorite color was followed by so-called tougher questions. But no one dared – not even me – to ask Kissinger by what right he stands here like the best oracle and whether a dungeon would be a better place for him.

The video shows excerpts from Kissinger’s career:

Last Kissinger, who died on Wednesday at the age of one hundred, has been remembered as a great strategist and an expert in realpolitik and the Cold War. In obituaries and obituaries, there has been art with what part of Kissinger’s life and actions should be emphasized.

President of the United States Joe Biden ended up stating in his statement that the two had often had disagreements, but despite that “his ferocious intelligence and deep strategic focus were irresistible”.

“Long after he left government service, he contributed his views and ideas to the most important policy debates for generations.”

Biden didn’t want to speak ill of the dead, but not everyone has been as tactful. I saw this because Kissinger’s hands were in the blood of so many nations that it is difficult to count how many.

“Henry Kissinger, the beloved war criminal of the US power elite, is finally dead,” it said In the rough writing of Rolling Stone magazine.

Yale University Historian By Greg Grand has ended up calculating that Kissinger caused the death of 3-4 million people with his decisions and advice. In an interview on Thursday, Grandin stated that the words of praise uttered about Kissinger in recent days are a reflection of the “moral bankruptcy of our political rulers”.

A photo released by the White House of President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger in the fall of 1972.

When Kissinger acted for Nixon and his successor Gerald Ford as security policy advisor and foreign minister, his actions were sometimes indirect.

For example, in 1975 he showed the Indonesian dictator To Suharto green light for mass killings of people in East Timor.

“It is important that whatever you do, success is quick,” Kissinger had told Suharto.

Success meant up to about 200,000 people died of horrors between 1975 and 1999.

Nixon and Kissinger also supported the genocide carried out by the Pakistani military and its partners in Bangladesh, which killed hundreds of thousands of people, with some estimates as high as three million. Instead of toppling Pakistan, Nixon and Kissinger secretly provided arms aid to Pakistan from Congress.

The United States has a tragic anniversary in its recent history, September 11, i.e. the terrorist attacks of 2001. The same date is also remembered with sadness in Chile, albeit from 1973.

At that time, General Augusto Pinochet a socialist president overthrew Salvador Allende and began his 17-year terror-based brutal dictatorship, where thousands were murdered and tens of thousands imprisoned and tortured. Kissinger’s role was to instruct the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to help Pinochet come to power.

Perhaps the dirtiest of Kissinger’s dirty wars happened alongside the Vietnam War in Cambodia. The US bombed it “secretly” for years on Nixon’s order and Kissinger’s instructions without asking Congress and the American people.

Hundreds of thousands of Cambodians died in carpet bombings and other sanctions of the war. It has been seen in hindsight from the documents that Kissinger single-handedly authorized thousands of bombing flights into Cambodia.

of William Shawcross The book about the bombing of Cambodia, Nixon and Kissinger has an embarrassingly apt title: Sideshow. The Cambodian people were just a “sideshow” in a larger drama where the US was trying to beat the North Vietnamese forces and prevent the spread of communism regionally and globally.

The bombings contributed to the collapse of Cambodian society and the rise to power of the Khmer Rouge. They were aiming for a utopia, which they tried to reach with a genocide that lasted four years and claimed up to two million lives.

President Richard Nixon spoke about the US operation on the Cambodian side in 1970.

US B-52 bombers at work in Cambodian airspace, 1970.

Late American television personality Anthony Bourdain once summed up his knowledge of Cambodian experiences like this: “Once you’ve visited Cambodia, you’ll never lose your desire to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare fists.”

Such it is a historical fact that the sorrows of every smaller country are not remembered.

Many Kissinger obituaries in recent days have omitted mention of Vietnam’s other neighbor, Laos, which the United States bombed from 1964 to 1973, both before and during the Nixon and Kissinger eras.

The United States dropped about two million tons of bombs on Laos. According to a popular calculation, that meant one bomb load every eight minutes for nine years. Despite this realpolitik activity, Laos remained in communist hands, as did Vietnam and Cambodia.

That’s it a quick and incomplete run through of Kissinger’s legacy. Dr. Kissinger, who was invited as a speaker, adviser and guest at social gatherings all over the world.

The popularity enjoyed by Kissinger astonished and angered the late British-American journalist Christopher Hitchenswho wrote an angry book in 2001 called The Trial of Henry Kissinger i.e. the trial of Henry Kissinger.

“Shouldn’t that man in a thick tuxedo at the Vogue magazine cocktail parties be the same one who ordered and approved the destruction of entire civilian populations?” Hitchens asked.

Hitchens and many others think that Kissinger should have been charged with war crimes. That never happened.

Hitchens was of course quite a problem for Kissinger. When agreeing on the speaking opportunities, Kissinger had insisted that no questions be asked about the accusations made by Hitchens.

“When they were referred to in Britain during a radio interview, Kissinger left the scene in the middle of the broadcast, so enraged that he tried to exit through the wrong door,” HS reported in 2001.

The accusations or instead of a sentence, Kissinger received, for example, the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for bringing about the peace agreement that later ended the Vietnam War. The award was also given to someone who negotiated peace on behalf of North Vietnam to Lê Đức Thónibut he didn’t want the prize.

Kissinger was able to explain his actions in the best possible way in his numerous books, which decision-makers and consultants read to draw wisdom like Sunz The art of warfare. In one of his books, Kissinger, at least to himself, explained wisely why he opposed the idea of ​​establishing an international war crimes tribunal.

Henry Kissinger arrived with his wife Nancy at a New York Philharmonic concert around 1980.

Kissinger’s life is a great school example of how selectively political decision-makers are held accountable for their actions. And about how someone is remembered in history.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair published a laudatory obituary for Kissinger on his institute’s website last Thursday.

“There is no one like Henry Kissinger … if diplomacy at its highest level can be an art form, Henry was an artist,” Blair wrote.

Blair noted, somewhat reluctantly, that he was aware that not everyone remembered Kissinger fondly.

“Of course, like everyone who has faced the most difficult problems of international politics, he too was criticized and even scolded. But I believe that he was always motivated, not by crude realpolitik, but by genuine love for the free world and the need to protect it.”

Blair summed it up like this: “It has been one of the greatest privileges of my political life to know him. From our first meeting to the last, I am forever grateful for the way he inspired and taught me.”