Essay | Fearless Martti Ahtisaari used the word “friend” when talking about people in the world, Rauli Virtanen remembers

President Martti Ahtisaari will be buried in Hietaniemi, Helsinki, today, Friday. In his essay, longtime foreign journalist and friend of Ahtisaari Rauli Virtanen describes Ahtisaari as a compassionate global citizen with a big heart.

For Finns from a complete unknown Martti from Ahtisaari my first narrative article appeared in 1978. The interview took place in our common hometown in New York, when Suomen Kuvalehti became convinced of the importance of a Finnish UN official.

“I don’t usually get excited about things, I take it easy. The mood will only rise when Namibia is independent. This is a long and rocky road”, Ahtisaari stated in an interview 45 years ago. At the time, he was the UN Secretary General’s special representative and was packing his suitcase for his first flight to South West Africa under the military boot of the apartheid regime in South Africa.

“If Ahtisaari succeeds in his mission, maybe one day he will be the Secretary General of the UN,” one of the escorts was excited to say.

These quotes are from an article I wrote for Suomen Kuvalehti. The other quotes I use in this text are also excerpts from stories I have written over the years for various media.

Martti Ahtisaari, special representative of the UN Secretary General in New York in the fall of 1978.

“ “I don’t tend to choose people based on their skin color, but on their abilities.”

For UN Correspondents at a small press conference, a colleague asked why Ahtisaari had recruited half of its 48-person group of civil servants from Africa.

“I don’t tend to choose people based on their skin color but on their abilities, and Africans have been very closely involved in the Namibia work,” Ahtisaari answered calmly.

Another questioner asked aloud if Ahtisaari is not worried about the intimidation campaign carried out by South Africa, after all the government in Pretoria had previously announced that they would refuel Ahtisaari’s plane for the immediate return flight if he dares to travel.

“Perhaps I should refer to my size in this context, I’m not that easily startled,” Ahtisaari laughed at the audience.

Ahtisaarte’s home in Windhoek is mainly guarded by a section of Finnish UN men. Next to Ahtisaari on the left is his personal security guard “Viktor”.

of the United States UN Ambassador Donald McHenry, who had for a long time softened South Africa with the weight of a great power, stated while escorting Ahtisaari to the C-130 transport plane: “He is a competent man who knows what he is getting into. The task is just so freaking difficult.”

After getting into the cockpit of the military plane, Ahtisaari found that there was so much space on the floor that he could take a nap there.

His friends have many observations about the peacemaker’s fearlessness and calmness. Once, he told me that he fell asleep in the dentist’s chair in the middle of filling and when he woke up, he bit the dentist’s finger.

“My friend By Sean McBride [YK: edellinen Namibia-valtuutettu] the lesson given by my mother was that you shouldn’t be afraid of anything in the world,” Ahtisaari said.

In the fall of 1978, South Africa, which had a rather negative attitude towards the UN’s activities, did not, however, turn Ahtisaari’s plane back. The two-week trip pushed Namibia’s national program one step closer to independence.

The Russian sauna in New York was the haunt of Ahtisaari and his friends on Saturdays for many decades. Photo from 1979.

The following the years were painful and nerve-racking for Ahtisaaren too.

Fortunately, Ahtisaari had that famous Russian sauna, where on Saturdays he and his friends could let off steam and gather strength for the new week. There we encouraged “Mara” to persevere and called him the “Viceroy of Namibia”.

In private, Martti could show his admiration for those who had power, such as his superior, the UN Secretary General to Kurt Waldheim, who, in Ahtisaari’s opinion, could have done more to speed up the Namibia solution. At the end of Waldheim’s tenure (1972–1981), Ahtisaari’s name was mentioned as one of his successor candidates.

UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim visited Finland in May 1973.

Martti Ahtisaari and Kalevi Sorsa (right) on the presidential cruise of the Sdp primary election candidates on May 21, 1993 at Jyrki Otila’s quiz. It is obvious who was the winner.

As one On a Saturday in the early 1980s, Ahtisaari told how Kalevi Sorsa had lured him into politics. At that time, Ahtisaari was not fascinated by the idea.

Whenever Ahtisaari was teased and pushed to aim for even higher levels, the answer was that she does not aspire to any position. It was enough for Ahtisaari that he did his job well in his own opinion.

Sometimes, however, he stated in the same breath how important the position of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is. He would have gladly taken that if the time had been right.

From Vyborg from Ahtisaari, his experiences as a evacuee shaped him into a sensitive, global citizen of the world. He often brought out the impact of his background on peace work nicely in different parts of the world. He would also have made a great refugee commissioner.

When I remember our nine years together in New York and the following decades, saunas, close neighborhood, familiarity, dozens of interviews and discussions, the word “friend” used by Ahtisaari comes up always and everywhere when he talks about the people of the world. He often called people “my good friends” – and it wasn’t a boast.

Sharing kindness, accepting and considering others, appreciative attitude, curiosity and learning new things, the skill of listening and understanding, simplifying difficult things and a vision of what to aim for… these are some of the qualities and character traits that made Ahtisaari a person with a big heart.

Decades during Martti Ahtisaari often playfully reminded us of how he hired smarter people than himself as assistants. He also gave them public praise and honor, from the closest advisers to the staff, not forgetting the support of the family. Spouse Eveson Marko and Martti Ahtisaari built long friendships across borders and in different trade unions.

“Some managers are looking for subordinates who go along, while others are looking for employees who keep the manager in good spirits,” Ahtisaari stated.

Ahtisaari’s Favorite Player Reijo Ruotsalainen on the ice in a New York Rangers shirt in 1986.

Ahtisaari admitted to being easily moved, especially when watching movies. With a strong feeling, he could also watch the actions of Finnish NHL players in the stands of Madison Square Garden. Ahtisaari’s favorite player was number 29, Reijo Rotsalainenshared hometown Oulu.

As a culture enthusiast, Ahtisaari read an extraordinary amount, among other things Pentti Saaritsan poems. In addition, he enjoyed himself at the Blue Note Jazz club, which opened in 1981, for example.

Ahtisaari, known for Lauttur’s law, also stopped by for a beer at the Abbey Tavern pub in our common neighborhood or at Flanagan’s, which had a basketball rack on the wall – as if by order for the man from Oulu’s NMKY.

South African President Nelson Mandela and Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari met each other in May 1997, for example.

“ “A person with a realistic approach to the world can have ideals.”

President Ahtisaari especially admired Nelson Mandelawho, after spending 27 years in prisons, showed that bitterness and anger do not win peace.

“A person with a realistic approach to the world can have ideals. It shakes me every time I see people falling into cynicism”, stated Ahtisaari.

He himself possessed incredible social skills and the ability to understand people no matter where in the world they came from.

UN Secretary General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar congratulated Namibia’s first president, Sam Nujoma, on March 21, 1990.

From Namibian midwife to peace negotiator

March on the last day in 1989 Ahtisaari landed again at Windhoek airport, no longer on an American military plane but on a South African Airways jumbo jet and to a jubilant reception.

The final phase of Namibia’s independence process began on April 1. The Finns, including UNTAG forces, were heavily involved in the preparations that led to the November elections of the same year.

“Namibia has given the whole world a great example of democracy. The people’s responsibility, moderation and tolerance are exemplary,” Ahtisaari praised the successful elections, in which the voting percentage was no less than 97.

Twenty the year-long painful process laid the foundation for Ahtisaari’s career as a mediator. The rest is history as we know it.

Those of us who knew him have remembered several situations from the president with an extremely good sense of humor and fun: for example, the immense joy and jubilation after the successful elections in Namibia and the way Ahtisaari hugged and hugged his entire staff during a private event on the election night, almost to death as thanks for a great job.

At the Namibian independence celebrations held the following year, the successful UN operation and Ahtisaari were honored by the big names of that time, including Mandela, Yasser Arafat, Hosni Mubarak, Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, Kenneth Kaunda and Jesse Jackson.

Clock it was two in the morning when the fancy ceremonies ended and Ahtisaari opened a bottle of champagne in his home in Namibia and sat on the sofa with Eeva.

“No one can lead such an operation without excellent subordinates. Fortunately, as the administrative director in New York, I was able to take the organization’s best material with me to Namibia. One person can add spice to this – or make everything more difficult”, Ahtisaari smiled happily on the couch.

The writer Rauli Virtanen has been following the career and travels of his friend, President Ahtisaari, since 1978 in places such as Namibia, Kosovo and Aceh, as well as on UN missions. In 2008, Virtanen was at home in Ahtisaari when a call was made from Oslo announcing the upcoming Nobel Peace Prize.