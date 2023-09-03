Essay | Eco-fascism also rears its head in Finland – The parable of the lifeboats filling up emphasizes the idea that not everyone is equal

The public repeats the claim that the root cause of climate change is population growth in poor countries. The claim was rooted in environmental philosophy by Pentti Linkola and Garrett Hardin. They were eco-fascists.

In June chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah demanded the basic Finns Vilhelm Junnilaa to withdraw from this written question in 2019.

Junnila had suggested that Africa’s population growth and the climate damage it causes should be curbed by promoting “climate abortions”.

The idea of ​​Essayah was of the worst kind ecofascism.

Traditionally ecofascism has referred to a totalitarian system of government that puts nature first. In ecofascism, an authoritarian government wants to limit or reduce the number of people in order to protect nature.

The subject is studied, for example, in social sciences, environmental philosophy and political geography.

According to contemporary researchers, the far-right has been increasingly using ecofascist rhetoric in recent years, where anti-immigration and population views are justified by nature protection.

Ecofascism has been studied by, among others, a historian Peter Staudenmaier. According to him, in the 1970s and 1980s, the term was used in the left-wing movement, where people were worried about the environmental views of the far-right.

Ecofascism is partly controversial as a concept, as the far-right has also called environmental activists ecofascists. In this case, the idea is that restricting a business for the sake of nature conservation would be ecofascism, because it restricts human actions.

However, environmental movements usually defend people’s equal rights to live. Ecofascism, on the other hand, assumes that not everyone has equal rights to natural resources.

In recent years, eco-fascism has merged with the far-right, especially because far-right terrorists have declared themselves eco-fascists.

In 2019 Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people in a mosque in New Zealand. He defined himself as an ethno-nationalist eco-fascist and wrote a manifesto of several dozen pages.

“It’s birth rates, it’s birth rates, it’s birth rates,” the manifesto repeats.

Tarrant wrote that no “white nation” is increasing birth rates.

In ecofascist in thinking, the cause of climate change is especially considered to be population growth in developing countries. The central claim is that there are more people in the world than nature can handle.

More often than not, the people who are said to be in excess are non-white Westerners.

A similar idea has also been repeated in the speeches of some basic Finns in recent years.

In 2018, Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Juho Eerola said in the party paper In Finnish News that the cause of climate change can ultimately be found in the “tremendous population growth” of the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The same year Jussi Halla-aho wrote a paper in his columnthat “a person living in the north needs more energy just to stay warm than a person living in the south”.

According to him, national migration from south to north increases emissions because of this, so a strict immigration policy is an environmental act.

“ Both Linkola and Hardin compared societies to lifeboats.

Doctoral researcher in geography at the University of Oulu, familiar with the far-right’s climate change concepts Sonja Pietiläinen interviewed basic Finns last year. He asked the views of the party’s 24 MPs, municipal politicians and district activists on climate change.

Several interviewees talked about the “recklessly increasing surplus population in the global south”, which threatens Finland’s carrying capacity. The rhetoric draws from traditional ecofascist theories.

Ecofascist thinking has two characters: Pentti Linkola (1932–2020) and American Garrett Hardin (1915–2003).

Hardin was a professor at the University of California whose ideas had a great influence on the American conservationist philosophy. Both Linkola and Hardin compared societies to lifeboats.

Garrett Hardin

In Hardin’s theory, societies are lifeboats floating in the ocean. The capacity of the boats is limited, so not everyone can fit in them. Boats in rich societies have better conditions, and therefore people in poor societies are always trying to get from their poor boats to better ships.

In Hardin’s opinion, rich societies have no other option but to turn people away who aspire to their boats – otherwise we will drift into disaster.

“Every life saved this year in a poor country reduces the quality of life for generations to come,” Hardin wrote in 1974 in the journal Bioscience.

Linkola agreed. According to him, those who “love life” will do everything they can to prevent those who aspire to the lifeboat from getting on board. A boat that is too full would sink.

Linkola was not content with mere metaphors. He also comments on concrete events.

“When people leave Africa, they are being rescued in the Mediterranean. A tear comes to my eye when I think about the absurdity of the action. It would be natural for even a small surplus to drown in the Mediterranean,” said Linkola In Helsingin Sanomat in 2017.

Boat theory still lives strong in ecofascist trends. You can think like Hardin and Linkola only when you don’t believe that all people are equal.

Pentti Linkola in 2017 in Säaksmäki.

Lifeboat theory completely ignores the power structures related to the distribution of resources. In this theory, rich societies have the right to be rich because they are rich.

The US-based Southern Poverty Law Center human rights organization by Garrett Hardin was a white nationalist and fascist. Hardin tried to convince everyone that an environmental catastrophe could only be avoided by closing the borders.

In addition to academic publications, he also wrote for the far-right Chronicles magazine, which was controversial even among conservatives due to its racism and anti-Semitism.

Pentti Linkola, on the other hand, writes in his work Could life win (2004), that democracy has not been able to deal with the eco-catastrophe. According to him, any dictatorship would therefore be better.

Researcher at the University of Oslo Graham Macklin raise Linkola for one example of thinkers whose ecofascist views are still influential today. Linkola’s Could life win – was translated into English by the far-right publishing house Arktos.

Hardin and Linkola have both mainstreamed the idea that climate change is caused by population growth in developing countries. The claim is simply not true.

The most significant cause of climate change is the use of fossil fuels.

Fossil fuels began to be used in Europe in connection with the industrial revolution, i.e. in the middle of the 18th century. The strong population growth, on the other hand, only really started around the time of the Second World War, especially due to the development of medicine and food production.

So the era of fossil fuels began long before the drastic increase in the global population.

Climate emissions arise above all from a higher standard of living or a strong export industry. The biggest polluters are China, the United States, the European Union and India.

In China, for example, population growth is already declining, but emissions continue to grow due to industry. Climate emissions can therefore very well increase, even if the population stabilizes or starts to decrease.

“ The solution to the “common country problem” is usually either complete control by the state or privatization of everything.

Population growth remaining abundant in developing countries can of course cause environmental problems. Local natural resources may be overused. For example, farming can be unsustainable.

Before Garrett Hardin compared societies to lifeboats, in 1968 he pondered the so-called problem of the common ground in Science magazine.

According to it, the joint use of natural resources is impossible for people, because everyone gets the benefits from the use, but the costs and disadvantages are shared.

Everyone tries to maximize their own benefit, which leads to overconsumption. Even if some try to take care of the common natural resources, there are always free riders, Hardin wrote.

As a solution to the common land problem, either complete state control or privatization of everything is usually presented.

Economics the first American Nobel laureate Elinor Ostrom (1933–2012), however, has refuted Hardy’s ideas.

For example, Ostrom studied the use of water resources in California and fishing in Turkey. Farming and fishing communities, who decided locally among themselves about the use of resources, used them more efficiently than privately owned or state-owned assets.

The setting is connected to climate change. It is considered a global problem for which one big solution should be found. According to Ostrom, that’s a flawed idea.

There must be many small solutions. The most significant way to slow climate change is to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy, especially in Western countries and in China and India.

International agreements are important but slow. Smaller changes can also be made regionally. For example, Samsø Island in Denmark has managed to move to renewable energy with decisions at the municipal level.

Basic Finns there was a clear turn in the climate rhetoric when the government changed in 2017 From Timo Soin for cold-blooded people.

During Soin’s time, the party’s dominant tactic was to either keep silent about climate change, deny it, or question human influence. Jussi Halla-aho and Riikka Purra have instead assumed from the beginning that climate change is real.

Halla-aho writes in an article published in 2018 in his column that the immigration policy of basic Finns is in harmony with the fight against climate change. At the beginning, however, he states that few citizens have the ability to assess whether climate change is real or not.

“ Ecofascism can also rear its head in a new way.

According to PhD researcher Sonja Pietiläinen, climate skepticism and ecofascism are two sides of the same coin in the politics of basic Finns.

Both climate-skeptic and eco-fascist rhetoric aim to ensure that Finland does not have to do anything when someone else heats up the climate more.

When the phenomena caused by climate change are visible in our lives more and more every day, eco-fascist ideas can also rear their heads in a new way.

Enemy pictures are painted of the people who suffer from climate change first and the most. We constantly talk about “human-caused climate change”.

Then you completely forget that there is no climate change of everyone caused by humans.

Bios research unit researcher Ville Lähdet has also been interviewed for the story. In addition, the work White Skin, Black Fuel (2021) written by Andreas Malmi together with the Zetkin collective has been used as a source.