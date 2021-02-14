Essay | Does a democratic society pay attention to people who do not want to adopt new ways or even receive new information?

Does a democratic society ignore a third of its population? One who does not want to meet new people or learn something new.

Johanna Korhonen­

Atmosphere is tidy in Finland these days. We agree mainly that those others have gone crazy. Or they are bad.

The majority – about two-thirds – roll their eyes as right-wing populists rush from victory to victory across Europe, millions still believe Donald Trumpin to win the election, Britain traded its case with Brexit and in Finland the Blue and Black movement is aiming for a party.

The minority – about one-third – are horrified because the mixed majority allows everything to get completely messed up. The old peace is gone. The country is welcomed with the most vague sack. The spouse can be of any gender. Social bombers are being laid, but the teacher is no longer allowed to keep the discipline in the class, at least.

The things that the majority see as the great achievements of democracy – such as equality and non-discrimination – are proof to the minority that society is declining. Equality has already gone far too far. Equality destroys natural hierarchies. The weakening of the position of the Church leads to immorality, immigrants endanger security, and various minorities threaten the majority by their very existence. Soon, not even the marriage of a man and a woman should be mentioned, not to be accused of hate speech!

At this point in its history, Western democracy has evolved beyond the tolerance of some of its citizens. They feel trapped. Therefore, they react aggressively and some of them start to interfere, the researcher claims Karen Stenner.

Australian born Stenner has studied political psychology for twenty years. Every human being is born into the world already “programmed” by his or her genes, but then he or she is affected by conditions and environmental events. How does everyone react to them?

The rise of populism and far-rightism is often cited as a reason for the rapid change in society, which produces economic uncertainty and the risk of falling. There is no convincing research evidence on this. Uncertainty about one’s own economy does not correlate very strongly with populist voting or support for the far right. Even more than a person is concerned about their community.

According to Stenner, these are not momentary fluctuations, but more permanent, innate things: homo sapiensin essence, population psychology.

As early as the 1950s, anthropologists recognized a particular type of personality: a person with authoritarian tendency. Such a person likes order and predictability. Rules, adherence, hierarchy, obedience, rewards, and punishment are important to him.

Above all, he values ​​community: in an ideal community, unity, unity and unity are experienced. The leader is an important authority. Everyone knows their place and does their part. When life goes on its familiar trajectory without big surprises, all is well.

But the current world is complex. To succeed, you have to know and know everything. The cost of living is also becoming more and more varied, Karen Stenner describes. Modern liberal democracy is a terrible cacophony of skin tones, voices, ideas, religions, beliefs, gender, diets and worldviews.

According to Stenner, difficulties begin when a disturbing difference appears in the field of vision of a person who values ​​unity and predictability: exceptions, changes, confusion, spectrum. It can start plucking. Annoy.

Where pluralism and culture represent new opportunities for one and a fresher atmosphere, the same things produce sadness for the loss of the other: “We” no longer exist. There are only a mixed group of people who know where they came from – and some of them have moved to the alien camp.

According to Stenner, people with an authoritarian tendency are “simply thinking avoiders of complexity”.

For example, what manifests as racism can be a combination of the stress, anxiety, and aggressive pursuit of a complex and self-evident world produced by complexity and formality. Man has been able to arrange everything in his power as suitable as possible for himself. But there is little in its own power, within it one can shout, “Boundary closed!”

The party program of the blue-black movement is a typical example of a worldview based on an authoritarian tendency. The movement takes it to the extreme in its texts. The party program shouts a strong longing for simple, clear Finnishness, which creates a safe community, a “national home”.

The blue-and-black movement declares its goal to “offer Finns the opportunity to be born, live and die as part of a group to which he has already been linked by blood at birth”. This set of blue-and-black dreams is so unified that even competing groups are not needed, because “there is no interest group other than the Finns”. Therefore, remember to get rid of one way or another.

Karen As a researcher, Stenner has used data collected in the EuroPulse study, among others. In 2016, the study measured the tendencies of residents of 28 EU countries to adopt an authoritarian lifestyle. There were more than 10,000 respondents.

Tendency was measured by asking respondents ’relationship to parenting. Which is more important in raising a child, teaching the child to be independent or respecting his or her parents? Self-confidence or obedience? Another positioning skill or good manners?

Those respondents who emphasized parental respect, obedience, and good manners were defined as prone to an authoritarian model. There were about a third of them all.

Respondents with an authoritarian tendency defined themselves fairly evenly as supporters of the right and left in politics. They were more likely to vote for populist and anti-immigration candidates than others.

Based on twin studies, the authoritarian tendency may be inherited in part, but conditions are also affected. Environmental events are crucial. They affect the extent to which and how the tendency becomes apparent.

Why does a person who basically wants to respect a leader and live in peace and harmony start behaving against their own ideals?

Man, who has an authoritarian tendency, first tries to adapt, look the other way, and even forgive. But when the measure is met, he reacts strongly. According to Stenner, authoritarian-oriented people become a political force at a time when their disappointment is threefold.

They lose faith in leaders: these are revealed to be traitors pursuing their own interests, deliberately promoting chaos. Secondly, they are disappointed in the community: there are no longer “us”, but instead a strange group of people know where they came from. wants. “Pluralism” means that the bottom of everything falls. No wonder you feel bad.

The authoritarian tendency is not politics but psychology. According to current knowledge, it is not a permanent, nascent or inevitably realized quality of man.

For this reason, political scientist Stenner, like many social psychologists, is not talking about a personality trait, but a tendency.

There is a tendency for supporters of all political trends. It does not follow any political dividing lines.

It is these people who are most vulnerable when a radiant populist leader enters the scene at just the right moment. He comes “from outside”. He defends “the people against the elites”. He removes all irrelevant from the game and restores the lost honor of the community.

The populist offers simple answers to the difficult questions of a complex society. He has found that there is a strong demand for just such.

It is good to live in the shelters of a strong leader. When still all sorts of boaters are forced to the stern and the door is shown to outsiders, society calms down. Those people with an authoritarian tendency are also more prone to excitement about fascism and other leadership systems.

How democracy endures the fact that a significant part of the population cannot stand democracy? Karen Stenner notes that a democratic society cannot ignore about a third of its population. The nausea of ​​this section of the population is reflected in everyone.

Those who are doing well in the world like to give lectures on education, civilization and intolerance treatment at this point. When a minority tries to point out problems, the mindless majority serves them more. Really glow yet.

As a behavioral scientist, Stenner points out that people’s established ways of thinking and acting cannot be changed otherwise. Even the company only produces more disputes. Instead, democratic societies can be developed to take into account the fact that not everyone feels at home in a multi-voiced, multi-faceted democracy.

How could the cacophony be mitigated and attenuated so that it would be better tolerated by authoritarianists?

According to Stenner, politicians who accept diversity could at least take into account the fact that part of the population does not want to meet new people, adopt new ways, or even receive new information. They are not forced.

Of course, this does not mean that anyone else’s rights are restricted because of it.

“But don’t talk about that multiculturalism all the time now,” Stenner writes.

He proposes that all Western countries make greater efforts to integrate immigrants. Language and social education speeds up adaptation on both sides.

In addition, rituals, ceremonies, and other elements of community are needed. They are especially important for those people who have an authoritarian tendency and who mourn and fear for their community. They may very well be eligible to include brown-skinned people who perform in the first two verses of the song Our Earth somehow.

In addition to immigrants, their own citizens need support – precisely those for whom society is too complex.

More community support is needed for social security, working life, living and study choices, family life and economic governance. It significantly reduces complexity anxiety, Stenner suggests.

“A lot of people need less – not more – choice options. Instead of adding information, the amount of information should often be reduced, ”he writes.

They are not bad. They haven’t gone crazy. Basically, they don’t hate anyone. They want a world that is not quite as confusing and difficult as this one today. Maybe that wouldn’t hurt others either.

