Juhani Aho’s novel Juha from 1911 tells about Finns’ relationship with Russianness, writes Mika Aaltola in the opening part of the HS presidential candidate essay series. Juha is an ageless story about wandering and reaching beyond the border – about many things that Finns have always had to struggle with.

Who we are, and where are we going? The pearls of Finnish literature give timeless answers to the question. Juhani Aho’s work Juha (1911) offers answers even to this day. We wonder if Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is Vladimir Putin’s war, Russia’s war or the Russians’ war?

In Finland, the issue is acute and at the same time metaphysical. It has been asked for centuries, when crossing the border with Russia and Russians has been a brutal fact. It is a Finnish Russia issue. The Russian border is fundamental in meaning, almost mythological.

Juhani Aho’s work is ageless also because the era of the events remains obscure, even though the work is seemingly historical. Perhaps the author felt that he was writing with the same spirit as President Mauno Koivisto wrote about the idea of ​​Russia – an almost unchanging operating principle. Setting the era on the timeline is therefore not central. The place does not remain undefined. The work takes place in the border region of Finland and Russia a long time ago or right now.

Juha is an enterprising and hard-working rake whose yard doesn’t know luxury. Juha’s beloved Marja drifts on a years-long wandering to the other side of the border, because Russia attracted her in all its celebration, splendor and abundance. Juha once again stays in his place in Finland, missing his young man.

In the three-part drama, the serpent of paradise is Shemeikka from beyond the border. He is a ravishing ladies’ man, but also a snarky businessman. Marja’s longing for something better is fulfilled, and she goes with the merchant, waiting for her luck to come true. But suddenly Marja realizes that she is just one of the man’s many concubines and that she has practically been put in the position of a slave.

After giving birth to Shemeika’s child, Marja returns from her wanderings to Juha and back to the circumstances from which she had run away. Juha and Marja go across the border to get the child back, and Shemeikka gets his lesson.

The novel also reveals that Marja was not robbed, as Juha had wanted to think, but that she left voluntarily. Juha is weighed down by this contradiction. He was raised by the juniper nation, which is characterized by patriotism, diligence and quiet resistance to oppressors. The tension remains unresolved. Why did Marja leave, and what entices you to cross the border? What is attractive about Russia, and why should the border be kept intact?

A novel can also be read as a unifying national story. Its lesson is that you can come back from wandering. One has to be patient with falling under the spell of Russia, and the wait will be rewarded as long as the homeland remains dear and free, even if it is poor.

The work is also autobiographical. Aho brings his own life between the lines of the triangle drama. In addition to his wife, he also had a relationship with her sister. The triangle drama was an open secret. The writer had Shemeikka and Juha in the same person. He was a diligent and humble Juha, but also an irrational and enslaving cross-border Shemeikka.

For Aho, irrational Russia and the country’s slaves and enslavers are at the center of the novel. The nature of the land, modus operandi, is different. It is good to keep it behind the border, otherwise it corrupts, because there is also a contradictory feature in Finland’s character, which embraces Russia with hope.

In my own in our time, Aho’s novel tells a timeless story of wandering and reaching beyond the border. Perhaps at the heart of the novel is a tension between different features. Between the hekuma of an irrational moment, the seduction of Russia and the hungover homecoming.

Now in our time there is a return home from the wanderings of transboundary. But nothing lasts forever, because the features remain and the temptation opens up once again. This is how Aho can be interpreted and allowed to give a wealth of wisdom to the temporal trends of Finnish foreign policy here and now.

Juha’s relationship with the border and crossing it is annoying and tense. It is tinged with subconscious attraction, which is kept in check by a deep civic-religious conscientiousness. In the end, the work speaks for this conscientiousness. The teaching of the novel leans towards patriotic morality. This morality cherishes the limit and calls for overcoming temptation in each time.

The country behind the border, on the other hand, appears to be limitless. It does not respect Juha’s humility, but tries to mess up his life. But the novel is not too guilty. It is content to state the endless dynamics on a personal and ageless level. Juha is careful about himself where Shemeikka is not, and in the end it is not Shemeikka’s fault. He just grew up in his own country, for whom the border is a border region, and Juha’s is just a matter that can be taken over.

Here in time, Juha would be worried about what Russia can get out of it. He would try to fix things firmly and prevent the border from being seen as a sliding feature. He would build a border fence and fortify Finland against the threat from the east. He would shy away from other more cross-border morals. He would strive for a simplistic but wholesome thinking, because he would be aware of the seductive influence of the East on this side of the border. He would have been the reason why Finland’s defense was not brought down and why Finland now has the highest national defense will in the world. On the other hand, he would have contradictions. His girlfriend Marja was from the other side of the border, from where Shemeikka was. He wouldn’t be completely unconditional and whole.

He would also be restless. He knows that there are traps and emotional upheavals ahead, and he understands how seductive more cross-border beliefs are for him too, when too much space is created for them.

