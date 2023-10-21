Essay | Capitalism has been replaced by a new system. It’s getting worse, economic thinkers warn.

The economy has moved into a new era. The neoliberal market economy has seen its best years and in its place has emerged something that, according to critics, is even worse.

Kout In 2020, there was terrible news for the economy from Britain.

The corona pandemic had crippled the economy in several other countries as well, but the situation in Britain was, to put it mildly, miserable. It was reported that national income had weakened by 20 percent. That’s a drastic figure for a western country.