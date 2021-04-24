Essay | Book review got the literary population in turmoil: Finnish literature is not racist in principle and writers do not dream of pure domesticity

Professor Jyrki Nummi “had read a different book than I did,” writes critic and author Tommi Melender on the review of researcher Olli Löyty’s collection of essays.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper published in early April by Professor Emeritus of Finnish Literature Jyrki Nummen review by a literary scholar Olli Löytyn essay work Farewell to domestic literature.

Rarely does literary criticism confuse me, but this review did. Nummi had read a different book than I did.

He staged a fanatic who speaks to the discovery of Discovery, who asks whether “in a society like Finland it is even possible to write a work that is not racist in any way” and claims that several novels thoroughly reinforce a racist worldview without even a textual analysis.

No wonder Nummi’s criticism sparked a literary crowd who imagined a professor-level critic to give a truthful picture of the book.

In social in the media, the fiercest accused Löyty of one-eyedness and the pursuit of mischief, the most amicable hoped Löyty and Nummi to meet each other in a communicative spirit in order to bring peace to the country and more understanding.

Yle’s journalist Peter Kylmälä had read Nummi’s review in addition to the Book Found. He characterized In his Atomic Garden blog Farewell to domestic literature As an essay work written in a “fun and self-ironic” way that seeks to promote a cross-border understanding of literature.

I’m in line with Kylmälä. Farewell to domestic literature does not live with accusations of racism. The find does not claim or even suggest that the literature written in Finnish society is inevitably racist.

He is careful not to hit alien-scarred stamps even Matti Pulkkinen The death of a novelist and Arto Salmisen Asylum books like the one where the more keen would strike them with grief:

“Is The death of a novelist a racist book? When it comes to a complex and at least potentially contradictory work of art like a novel, can such a yes or no question even be answered? ”

When talking about novels whose ethos is clearly racist, Löytty does not mean Finnish contemporary books, as Nummi suggests, but Western novels published during the colonial period and taking place in the colonies, such as Joseph Conradin The heart of darkness.

I found a work is conciliatory rather than offensive in its basic tone. Not the essayists who bite have been found. He at most screams.

That’s why I wonder why he put a name on his book that promises crackling ventilation Olavi Paavolaisen Great cleaning and Markku Eskelisen and Jyrki Lehtolan Afterwords in the spirit.

The title of the book refers to the release of the Found from his anxiety. He has suffered from the fact that his field of study is domestic literature, although the classification of literature according to languages, nationalities and places of residence is artificial.

When Löytty finally realizes his own power, he feels the intoxication of freedom: “I can define my subject as I wish!”

I must difficult to understand I found pain. Perhaps because I have never experienced the division between domestic and general literature as limiting my imagination.

When I read Leena Krohnia, Lyudmila Ulitskaya or Natalia Ginzburgia, I do not read Finnish, Russian or Italian prose, but works that are connected to the same world literature. Each of them shows the world, but from a different place.

The discovery links domestic literature and nationalism, which is not historically wrong.

In the interwar period, chairman of the Finnish Writers’ Union Eino Railo declared: “Away from the foreign written treasure of Finnish public life – national self-sufficiency to glory.”

Railon the spiritual heritage has been buried, although our literary institutions are certainly still based on the idea of ​​a national language community. However, there is hardly a writer, publisher, or critic who would dream of pure domestic literature.

That is why it seems strange when Löytty writes:

“Although hardly anyone believes that national literature was born in a cultural impasse, it may be that the idea of ​​the originality and homogeneity of Finnish culture is lived in literary culture.”

May be, may not be.

Farewell to domestic literature is at its most stressful in throwing such hints. It seems that Found has not believed his claim himself. If he believed, he would present the evidence.

The most pertinent remarks in Nummi’s critique were related to precisely such ambiguities. It was not clear to me either whose demands Löytty refers to when writing that it is a fraud against the history of the Finnish language to demand its isolation from other languages ​​or the protection of Finnish literature from foreign language literature.

If an essayist should ever understand a bite, then such a squeak. Names come up, feel free!

In the epilogue The found one imagines the future of Onnela, where no one publicly admits to being monolingual anymore, but multilingualism is a desired “resource of knowledge”. The world of language and literature is a similar multidisciplinary soup as in Finland from the 16th century to the 19th century before the rise of nationalism.

I don’t really believe I found a hopeful vision. I fear that in the coming decades, linguistic diversity will decrease rather than increase. Even today, most of the world communicates in a few global dominant languages.

The most respected and best paid professions in Finland use English as their working language. The most important trading venues in the cities have been internationalized, ie changed to English.

The world book market is dominated by global novels that follow the same success patterns found to be effective. Cultural peculiarities have been eradicated from them, they have been filtered through the general consciousness operating in English.

Olli Löytty observes with a sensitive instinct the pressures of uniformity produced by our national culture, but does not care for them when they emerge from a market-driven global culture.

In the future, we may not have to say goodbye to domestic literature, the future may say goodbye to it for us.

However, I can hardly find the way I wanted it.