Essay | Author Tuomas Kyrö thought he wanted The Godfather movie for the mafia family, then he started to find out the history of his own family and was surprised

I admired the full-fledged family saga of The Godfather movie until I realized that every family is full of stories, writes Tuomas Kyrö.

Beyond the open sea is a better family. Thus Godfatherat the age of 11 and I wanted to be part of the Corleone family. My career plan failed when I realized that in order to become one of them, I should have been a native Sicilian as well as a fictional creature.