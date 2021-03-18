Essay | Author Tuomas Kyrö thought he wanted The Godfather movie for the mafia family, then he started to find out the history of his own family and was surprised

I admired the full-fledged family saga of The Godfather movie until I realized that every family is full of stories, writes Tuomas Kyrö.
For subscribers
Tuomas Kyrö
18.3. 11:00 | Updated 18.3. 15:51
Beyond the open sea is a better family. Thus Godfatherat the age of 11 and I wanted to be part of the Corleone family. My career plan failed when I realized that in order to become one of them, I should have been a native Sicilian as well as a fictional creature.
.
#Essay #Author #Tuomas #Kyrö #thought #wanted #Godfather #movie #mafia #family #started #find #history #family #surprised
Leave a Reply