Essay | After a pandemic, the human species may need a historically much sense of physical togetherness

Essential is in emptiness.

Emptiness is omnipotent because it contains everything.

French architect-designer Charlotte Perriandin the philosophy was this: We need empty space to experience something essential.

Perriand had grown up in cramped, plagued by epidemics and celebrating the aesthetics of abundance in early 20th-century Paris, so he was greatly impressed by Japanese traditional architecture and tea art.

Perriandin philosophy spoke when my longing for artistic experiences escalated into almost physical pain in a deserted city under Easter. In addition to the masses of people, togetherness, public events and sweaty moods, I also miss the empty space between me and art, for example in an art museum or theater, which is often special as buildings.

I thought I read piles of novels and “erring” impressive virtual gallery, holiness has been far from these experiences.

The historian-guy put it: The museum is a multisensory experience. Vision alone is not enough. Physical-spatial experience is also required.

The proposal for theatrical rhyming has seemed as appealing as a gluten-free ear: it looks the same as genuine, but lacks flavor and ambiance.

By the stream in the sofa corner, all the power to watch a performance or art exhibition is on your own. There is no sense of a unique testimony.

In autumn I was able to watch the Espoo City Theater for a moment after the corona restrictions eased Juha Hurmeen Harhamaperformance.

The director himself replaced the sick actor with the script hanging from his hand, and tried to keep up with the clumsy steps of the cabaret choreography. The performance was a baggy folk stage with avant-garde spices, a confusingly gratifying philosophical-humorous torment bench.

Theater, that strange ritual characteristic of the human species. Eetu Känkänen, Enni Ojutkangas, Tomi Alatalo, Antti Laukkarinen, Cécile Orblin and Roosa Söderholm, who was replaced by Juha Hurme on October 9, 2020, performed in the Harhama performance of the Espoo City Theater.­

If it had been a stream, I might have moved on Spacious nature at 15 minutes. Luckily, we were in a theater where my job is just to be.

For three hours, I once again witnessed the fruit of the thought and sweaty cooperation of so many. At times, I strayed to think about my own life, writing or acting Cécile Orblinin mind-boggling energy – does it otherwise have a nuclear power plant instead of a lung or what? I felt a significant smallness Algot Untolan in the face of life twists and turns.

After the performance, we think again about what a strange kind of theater it is, and man. Gather now with hundreds of classmates cramped to follow a physical presentation littered with someone’s thoughts.

But theater is the only one left rituals in our secularized and rootless lives as urbanites.

Sheila Heti looking in his novel Motherhood answers to life’s biggest questions by throwing a lure in the ancient Chinese way. The novel is a fine description of the anxiety of modern man on the big questions: why do we multiply?

There is no clear answer when there is no eloquent Bible to review. Throwing a lumbar helps Immediately help to turn the paths of one’s own thinking in new, unexpected directions.

For me, art works like tossing a coin: helping to open new gates in thinking, often through an emotional experience.

Even before the pandemic, theater halls and empty cinemas, with young children, had become holes, places of pilgrimage, where I went to feel those feelings and think about those thoughts for which there was no space or time at home.

Until a year ago, our collective reality sprained and Korona removed from our lives all spiritual or spiritual aspects, the experiences of holiness at the edge of art. All that remained was a life drained by routines.

It has raised the need to find relevance to life in a new way.

Known said he had begun to call his everyday routines rituals. It brings a new flair to their performance.

No wonder the rituals are starting to get interested right now. Namely, they have historically served as a community glue, says a researcher of religiosity Pink Haimila From the University of Helsinki.

Rituals have been studied to have a profound and important role in human well-being: they provide security and comfort in times of instability. Participation in religious rituals, for example, has been found to alleviate the experience of anxiety.

Rituals increase the sense of connection between community members. The sense of togetherness, team spirit, has, in turn, contributed to the survival of the community in threatening situations. That would be needed here now, but how?

“Could there be a ski association or some kind of pervo club where I can sing Madonna on Sundays? A company of spirit and knowledge, or some snare group, but where can I get coffee and buns from others? ”

I do not think so to be alone in my need to join into something, perhaps a bigger story.

Antti tuisku seems to be singing about the same thing, in slightly different words only, in his song Coffee and buns.

According to the Church Research Center, neo-spirituality is of increasing interest to Generation Y, especially women. But what if angelic treatments and shamanism aren’t that thing?

Before the corona, I had time to firmly decide that I would once again give the Evangelical Lutheran Church a chance. After all, I wanted more sacred experiences in my life. I decided to go to a nearby church on Sundays for a couple of months. But then came the pandemic, and so on – I have not experienced the need to seek a worship stream.

I searched the library for literature on Taoism and Buddhism, among other things. They collected dust on the shelf until I returned them and paid one more late fee.

I sought the experience of holiness even by reciting mantras, in yoga. It felt good together with the others, but especially stupid alone. After all, I didn’t even understand what the spoken words meant.

The Tarot interpretation briefly met my need to ask fundamental questions. Trusting it became easier when good cards hit: difficulties were in the past, success and exciting adventures in the future.

Who wouldn’t want to believe that? I began to understand those who swear by the theology of success.

My childhood family is a typical postmodern collective in that we have not cherished traditions. The burning of grass around Easter might have been the only similar thing that happens from year to year. According to my mother’s theory, it expels mites from the beach.

At some point, I envied children and young people from revival movements or Lestadian districts in my home region who had clear tones in their lives. I missed life structure.

Rootlessness and freedom from all sorts of binding rules and communities certainly sounds wonderful to those suffering from narrow norms: who would want to be circumcised just because it used to be. But the lack of rituals that strengthen the community can also leave a vacuum in some situations.

Month then life derailed again, this time on a micro level, when a person close to our family died suddenly. “Maybe adulthood is this, that everything you trust, a man and a grandmother collapses at a time,” my sister thought.

The deceased did not belong to the church, but because the funeral had to be held quickly, and we did not have a ready-made template for non-religious funerals, small ecclesiastical funerals were held.

We sang in small numbers on the pew In the palm of God, and somehow it felt a bit false, the hours of the deceased.

However, as the priest spread the sand on the coffin and said, “from the land you have come, the land must come again” something vibrated. Perhaps it was that recognition of tradition, a ritual seen in relatives ’funerals and movies since childhood.

And, of course, the idea of ​​the cycle: the dust we just all are, and soon that dust will reorganize.

When we drove in a corps in our hometown, familiar people and the neighborhood had gathered in clusters along the road to honor the memory of the deceased. It seemed important – classmates almost literally taking part in grief. A ritual worth preserving, definitely!

As we tasted Havana rum found in the remains of the deceased, we wondered why not even the first funeral ritual of non-believers came to mind. We regretted how difficult it is for the secularized man, who is not addressed by religious symbolism, to reach the Christian message. We were excited to paint the funeral ritual of our dreams: the Weeping Wall jukebox with small hatches reserved for the ashes of the deceased, and next to them a speaker from which one could play an important song for the deceased while on the spot.

Doctor of Philosophy with a dissertation on atheistic spirituality Mikko Sillforsin according to non-believers and atheists, there are few ready-made ceremonial formulas. And one dimension of the ritual is precisely recurrence, as in the sand spread by the priest: the ritual arises from the fact that this has already been done by our mothers, the mothers of our mothers, and the mothers of our mothers. Therefore, a cross drawn from the sand on top of the coffin seemed significant.

So in the traditional sense, even putting a permanent would be a more significant ritual for myself than a communion!

The challenge for our non-believers who desire spirituality is how to make unrecognizable rituals exalted. Such as a concert, a particularly good movie, theater or art exhibition experience at its best. Rituals without meanings are, of course, mere formulas that do not merge with anything.

Fortunately the positive effects of rituals studied can be quite readily available to non-believers as well.

Haimila says that according to research, for example, moving in a synchronized rhythm increases trust between people. Singing together and eating with a group can also have ritual-like effects on well-being.

Kaustinen’s traditional night showcase in 2010.­

Skansen, Restaurant Day and Kaustinen’s nightclub – the rituals of a post-modern atheist! No wonder a year’s break from these experiences begins to haunt even the person who, anyway, preferably follows them all from the sidelines.

Those evenings, when I can open the Yle Areena in the evening, I put Sami Yaffan piloted Soundtracker-series to rotate. Most recently, the program introduced a community living in the desert between India and Pakistan, whose music is born out of a tradition of snake enchantment.

The Soundtracker series has visited Jamaica, among others.­

Music has its roots in rituals: it has been used to invite and banish spirits. Probably because of that, it has such a strong place in all kinds of spiritual circles around the world as well.

Koronan blurred the horizon I have lived utopias, and probably also because inspired by Charlotte Perriand (fine documentary In the arena).

I create overly optimistic utopias myself: Maybe already next summer we will experience smallness again at something bigger than ourselves. We digest thoughts presented by others, experience passions at particularly good and bad art, identify, empathize, become frustrated, and bored in space at the same time as hundreds of people.

The only common ritual that repeats at the moment is the lottery of the hand and the expressionless nod at the checkout of the store behind the mask, and I don’t think I’ll ever remember those longingly.

Perriandin the career began to rise in the pre-war period, when the whole world seemed to have gone off track. For his work on display at the 1935 Brussels World’s Fair, the architect had hidden a warning: “The guideline is possible ”, war is possible.

Nevertheless, and precisely because of this, Perriand wanted to create utopias.

As long as I can’t find any other spirituality in my life, I will live in art, which is really a utopia in itself. It only happens in the encounter.

Art is a bible, a creed, and a communion without which life has become very, very blunt.