The next version of the internet is under construction. It promises that instead of Miki Kuunen and Ilkka Paananen, each of us can get rich with online services.

In the field of technology we have never seen a phenomenon that divides views as strongly as web3.

Web3 is supposed to be the next version of the Internet. One is needed because, according to the developers of web3, the internet has turned against its users.