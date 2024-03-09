Essay | A safer North in a darker world

Sweden and Finland share a long common history and now also a common future in NATO. It was not what Vladimir Putin hoped for, writes former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (sd).

Military Non-alignment was for a long time a key part of Sweden's and Finland's security policy. The goal was to keep tensions low, and thus promote peace and stability in our neighboring regions. At the same time, both countries always cherish their close mutual security and defense cooperation. However, Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine against international law completely changed our security political situation overnight. There was a time before February 24, 2022, and there is a time after.

Then we saw for the first time since World War II a full-scale war of aggression in the middle of Europe. Vladimir Putin decided to attack a peaceful and democratic neighboring country – a brutal aggression that challenged not only international law but the security of our entire continent. If Russia wins the war in Ukraine, which countries will be next – Moldova and Georgia? And after that the Baltic countries, Finland and Sweden? It clearly showed what Russia was capable and willing to do.

Before the invasion, Putin had also opposed the expansion of NATO in his speeches and thus claimed that our countries should not make their own security policy choices. It was about how Putin felt about our nations' right to self-determination. Day by day, his aspirations for total authoritarian control of Russia, as if in a reconstituted empire, have become more and more evident.

As Prime Minister and as the current leader of the opposition, I have always put Sweden's interests first. In the changed security political situation, the decision to apply for membership in NATO was a necessary change of course. However, it was not a decision made lightly, but was reached after very careful consideration and a close dialogue between the parliamentary parties, when, like Finland, we prepared a new security policy analysis. In the new security policy situation, we concluded that the security of Sweden and Swedes is best secured as a member of NATO. The decision on the NATO membership application was made by the social democratic government with broad support in the parliament, hand in hand with the opposition.

When Russia showed a complete lack of respect for the European security order, we simply could no longer rely on it as before. Sweden needed the formal security guarantees brought by NATO membership. Finland also came to this same result.

As we work Ahead of Sweden's membership in the spring of 2022, Sweden held a close and close dialogue with Finland on a daily basis in order to synchronize our actions. A good week after the outbreak of the war, I traveled together with Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist to Helsinki for negotiations with President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marini. The relations between our countries have always been close, but our historically close relations strengthened even more during that spring. Although we are two countries making independent security policy choices, our history, security and future are closely intertwined. The possibility of applying for membership together with Finland was therefore very important.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership at the same time in May 2022. They were historic decisions that we made together – across country and party boundaries. I deeply appreciate the close cooperation I had with Prime Minister Marin and President Niinistö.

When we sent the Swedish application, we were aware that the process might take time. International processes are often unpredictable and complex. We also knew that we would be in a vulnerable position until membership. Therefore, as prime minister, it was important for me to get security guarantees from several NATO countries before sending the application. Sweden and Finland received such security guarantees early on from, for example, our Nordic neighbors Norway, Denmark and Iceland. They promised to help if our territories are threatened. It made our countries safer during the transition period.

“ We are at our strongest when we stick together.

Mixed Sweden and Finland received positive signals from NATO countries, and NATO's assessment was that the process would proceed quickly. But when our application was submitted, Turkey unexpectedly took a hesitant position. That's why we jointly negotiated a tripartite agreement in Madrid, which led to Turkey accepting the status of Sweden and Finland as invited countries, the so-called invitee status. Doing this was important as it increased our security and enabled the ratification of our applications to begin.

Elections were held in Sweden on September 11, 2022, in which the new government was able to continue the implementation of the agreed agreement. It continued discussions with Turkey and later also with Hungary. During the summer, our country had to experience the burning of the Koran, which did not help in promoting the Swedish process.

Finland eventually became a member of the union before Sweden. But we have felt that we received strong support from our Finnish colleagues and friends throughout the process. In addition, Finland has actively worked to ensure that Sweden becomes a member as quickly as possible. It has been meaningful, as has the decisive support from our other allies who have pushed for Sweden's membership. As the then president Niinistö expressed: Finland's membership is not complete without Sweden.

Sweden and Finland now share both a long common history and a common future in NATO. It was not what Vladimir Putin hoped for.

It means that the entire Nordic region is part of the same defense alliance – a big step towards making the Nordic region safer. Now Sweden and Finland, together with our allies, can build a strong Nordic defense that strengthens the deterrent effect in NATO's northern corner.

We need to deepen Nordic cooperation. Scandinavia, from the Arctic to the Baltic Sea, should be considered as one entity. The common Nordic defense forces must be built and coordinated and form an effective defense for the North. After all, it is our countries that form the primary line of defense. I consider it crucial that the Swedish government prioritizes this. Sweden must actively participate in building a strong Nordic region in NATO. We are at our strongest when we stick together.

Finally it must still be said that NATO membership is a good thing that increases our security, but we must not be lulled into it. We are still living through the dark phase of European history, which was the reason we applied for membership. We now have to do our part in the defense union, but also at the level of the states and the EU. All of Europe must be able to do more to support Ukraine.

The Ukrainian will to defend itself is impressive, but two years after the start of the war, ammunition and material are running low. In this situation, we and Europe must be able to continue to support Ukraine – both in words and in actions.

For me, this will be the most important question in the EU elections. The struggle of Ukrainians in the trenches is about Ukraine's right to democracy and freedom. But it also concerns our freedom and our way of life.

The task that defines this time is therefore to prevent Russia from winning the war in Ukraine.

We must do our part to make freedom triumph over oppression

The author is the former prime minister of Sweden.