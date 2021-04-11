He believes that the role of the doctor does not depend on treatment alone, but rather plays a prominent role in the renaissance and progress of society, by instilling human meanings among members of society, and spreading the concept of integration, giving and giving for the sake of the comfort of others, in addition to his victory for science in the face of myths and rumors, and the transmission of science and experiences To the new generations to ensure the continuation of the advanced health system capable of protecting all society.

The great Dr. Essam El-Din Al-Shamaa is the pioneer of radiology in the Emirates and the Gulf region, and the first to introduce the use of ultrasound in Abu Dhabi in 1976, and the recipient of the Abu Dhabi Prize in its tenth edition, for his contributions to great work in community service and the consolidation of the values ​​of giving and cooperation.

In detail, the founder and former head of the radiology department at Corniche Hospital, Dr. Essam El-Din Al-Shamaa, affirmed that honoring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is a medal on my chest forever and makes me feel proud and proud for what I have lived, and increases my enthusiasm For more work and effort to serve the United Arab Emirates and contribute to enhancing its renaissance and development experience at all levels.

“The honor is just as an honor and appreciation for my humble effort, so it places a great responsibility on me, first because it is from a great leadership leading a pioneering development experience at the regional and international levels referred to by Lebanon, and many countries aspire to get to know it and benefit from it, and secondly because the United Arab Emirates when it is honored,” he said. Her children and appreciates their efforts, and at the same time, she invites them to double the effort because her ambitions have no limits and always need sincere and continuous work from all of her children, each in his position, “praising the unlimited support and great care provided by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union and President of the Supreme Council Motherhood and Childhood is the supreme president of the Family Development Foundation for medicine and doctors, especially everything related to gynecology, health and safety.

He said, I came to the UAE for a 10-day visit in 1976 as part of a British medical delegation from the University Hospital in England, consisting of 13 doctors in various medical specialties, and at that time I was a consultant in the hospital there, and I was assigned to make a report to evaluate medical imaging and radiology services in Abu Dhabi hospitals. By visiting the hospitals that were located in the emirate, including the Central Hospital and Mafraq, and the Corniche Hospital was partially opened. “

He added, “During my visit to the old Corniche Hospital, I found a large wooden box with the name of an international company for medical devices written on it and placed in a corridor in the radiology department, so I called the company’s agency and sent an engineer to open the box, as I found the Ultra Sound device inside, and at that time the doctors did not know about ultrasound, so I explained The device and its uses, through which it is possible to know the gender of the fetus during pregnancy, and to examine many diseases.

Al-Shamaa added: “After the visit ended and my return to London, I received many calls to return again to Abu Dhabi. I asked for a general leave from the University Hospital in England, and I returned to Abu Dhabi and from the first day I loved the kindness and generosity of its people, and the visit lasted from 10 days to 45 years.” Pointing out that the treatment of Emiratis, leadership and people, of all nationalities residing on the land of this generous country cannot be found in any country in the world, which encouraged him to raise his children in the Emirates and graduate them and work in the country where they got married and had children, and the Emirates became their first country.

He stressed that since his return to Abu Dhabi, he trained all doctors of Abu Dhabi governmental and private hospitals on ultrasound, because he was not present in Abu Dhabi, indicating that he faced a major attack during this year as ultrasound science posed a shock to some, because they believed that knowing the gender of the fetus Prenatal contradicts religion.

He pointed out that he was summoned by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to ask him about the issue due to the great uproar caused by the media at that time, and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar was visiting the state at the same time and attended the interview, and listened to an explanation of the matter, He went out and spoke to the Emirati media that ultrasound is a science, that science has no limits, and that God is the Creator of everything.

He pointed out that after leaving the noise of ultrasound, he entered the specialty of fetal medicine in Abu Dhabi, to identify congenital malformations of fetuses before birth, and began to explain the matter and raise awareness of the importance of modern medical science for the health of the mother and the fetus.

Al-Shamaa revealed that he has performed more than two million ultrasound cases since the introduction of the first ultrasound device to service in Abu Dhabi hospitals, which has contributed to saving thousands of patients, especially fetuses, from congenital heart anomalies, problems of twin fetuses, and determining the most appropriate and best dates for the birth of the fetus.

He pointed out that the medical system in the Emirates is thanks to the wise leadership’s interest since the declaration of the United Arab Emirates’s establishment of the medical system, providing it with the best elements and equipment, establishing medical edifices according to the latest international specifications, using the latest scientific equipment, and providing health insurance for all citizens and residents, for its strong belief that the human being is the most valuable thing. Own, and that human beings are the true wealth of all societies.

Al-Shammaa said, “Scientific research and education, providing doctors with expertise and skills, and training them in the latest scientific findings is one of the most important pillars of advanced health systems. Therefore, I established in the Corniche Hospital a center for education and training on ultrasound,” revealing the numbers currently in his capacity as the first medical consultant in the “Sharqiya” United Medical Services “to establish a research center that will constitute a monument for medical research that benefits mankind and establishes an extended and solid scientific network that draws momentum from the partnerships that will be concluded with universities and local and international research centers.





