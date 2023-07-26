ESRB wrote a letter to the FTC asking the commission to approve a system that provides a facial scan For verify the age of users and therefore prevent the use of possibly unsuitable contents.
It would be sort of biometric parental controlswhich can be activated via smartphone and probably referring to some type of profile, as part of a collaboration between the aforementioned ESRB, Super Awesome (an Epic Games company) and Yoti, a company specializing in digital identity.
The system would work like a block that prevents younger users from accessing content deemed matureor any type of video game where parents want to have complete control over how their children use the medium.
No privacy concerns?
The document sent by the ESRB to the FTC consists of thirty-eight pages which describe the technical specifications of the recognition system, as well as the measures adopted regarding the privacy protectionwhich, as is well known, is an element that is increasingly being taken into consideration.
The pictures taken would indeed instantly and permanently deleted and not stored in the Yoti backend, without being transmitted in any way but converted by an algorithm into a series of identification numbers necessary to recognize faces.
The FTC is apparently gathering user feedback to figure out how to proceed with the ESRB request, and this preliminary review period is expected to end on August 21.
