ESRB wrote a letter to the FTC asking the commission to approve a system that provides a facial scan For verify the age of users and therefore prevent the use of possibly unsuitable contents.

It would be sort of biometric parental controlswhich can be activated via smartphone and probably referring to some type of profile, as part of a collaboration between the aforementioned ESRB, Super Awesome (an Epic Games company) and Yoti, a company specializing in digital identity.

The system would work like a block that prevents younger users from accessing content deemed matureor any type of video game where parents want to have complete control over how their children use the medium.