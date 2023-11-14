Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is one of the most anticipated games for the first months of next year. Not only are many waiting to see how the story presented to us in Remake will advance, but others are interested in seeing if the iconic Aerith scene that we found in the original title will change, or remain intact. Thus, The game’s recent rating gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect from this title.

Recently, the ESRB, the organization in charge of rating games in the United States, revealed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has received a rating of T, for teenagers. However, it is the details about the content that we will find here that have attracted attention, and could well indicate that Aerith’s fate in this story would be the same as what she suffered in the original 1997 title.

This is what is mentioned about it:

“This is an action role-playing game in which players follow the story of a mercenary (Cloud Strife) on a quest to save the planet from evil. Players explore fantasy landscapes, undertake quests, and fight monsters and soldiers in frenetic hand-to-hand combat. Characters use swords, staffs, guns, and magic spells to fight monsters and human soldiers; Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, screams of pain, and explosions The scenes show more instances of violence, sometimes with splashes or pools of blood; an assassin throwing a spinning sword at a target figure; characters shot by soldiers.”

It is this last detail that has started a series of speculations related to Aerith. Although many have come to think that this character will escape her fate, this is thanks to the fact that the story of remake The PlayStation 1 game presents us with the characters breaking the chains that keep them linked to the original story, The description by the ESRB would indicate that we would see the same outcome for Aerith in Rebirth.

This is not all, since the ESRB description ends with:

“Some female characters are designed in revealing outfits (e.g., plunging neckline); Sometimes suggestive dialogue accompanies panning shots/close-ups of characters’ bodies/outfits (e.g. ‘Admit it. You’re obviously captivated by my spectacular beach body.’) The game contains some alcohol content: like Cloud, Players can drink a version of moonshine while at a bar; Cutscenes sometimes feature drunk characters slurring their words. A handful of cutscenes depict characters smoking cigars or using hookahs. The words “shit,” “asshole,” and “ pr*ck” appear in the game.”

This last section of the description reveals that the scenes in Costa de Sol could be expanded substantially, to the extent that we see multiple characters, whether main or secondary, in bikinis and revealing outfits. Similarly, the use of alcoholic beverages and strong words would refer to the character of Cidwho we haven’t seen in any of the game’s trailers so far, but considering the story he wants to cover Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwe’re likely to see it in action in some form or another.

Let us remember that in Final Fantasy VII Remake We met Red XIII, but the player did not have the opportunity to control him, this is because he joins our group during the last hours of the game. Thus, something similar could happen in Rebirth with Cidand it would not be until the next installment that we would have the opportunity to fully control this character.

While the information from the ESRB is interesting and gives rise to a lot of speculation about Aerith, at the moment we have no official information about this point in the story. In this way, we will have to wait until next February 29, 2024, when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes to PS5, to have clear answers. On related topics, you can check out our hands-on of the game here. Likewise, you will not be able to use your old file in this title.

Editor’s Note:

The life or death of Aerith is a very, very interesting topic for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Thematically speaking, remake presented us with a very interesting narrative point, giving rise to Aerith keeping her life. However, her death also has a very large narrative weight in the overall story of Final Fantasy VIIso leaving her alive or killing her will have strong implications for the community and the game.

Via: MP1ST