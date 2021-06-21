One of the surprise announcements that occurred during the Kickoff Live of the Summer Game Fest, was Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Although at the time only a confusing trailer was provided, a record of the ESRB, who is responsible for classifying games in the United States, was recently discovered, where it is mentioned that This title will only be available on PlayStation 5.

Although the original Death stranding came to PS4, some were hoping to see this new game on PC or Xbox. However, the game ranking seems to break the hope of more than one person. Unfortunately, the ESRB does not provide additional information or make any mention of the new content that this would have. Director’s Cut.

However, It is not ruled out that this version will reach PC in the future, as happened with the base version of Death stranding. A launch on Xbox consoles sounds impossible, since SIE are in charge of publishing this title. Regarding the new content, the reveal trailer shows us a Metal Gear Solid-style infiltration, so we could expect a couple of similar sections.

Hopefully we have more information about Death Stranding Director’s Cut in the future. We remind you that more details about this game will be shared in these weeks.

Via: ESRB