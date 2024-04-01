The remake of Silent Hill 2 It is one of the most anticipated works of the moment, which makes it strange that Konami has remained silent about this project in recent months. Although this title is expected to be available at some point this year, at the moment there is no official information that can give us an idea of ​​exactly when this will happen. However, Reports pointing to an upcoming release continue to grow.

Recently, the Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB, rated the remake of Silent Hill 2 on their official site, something that many have taken as a sign for the inevitable launch of this long-awaited remake. This is what is said about it:

“This is a horror adventure game in which players take on the role of a man who returns to a mysterious city while being tormented by his past. From a third-person perspective, players explore the city of Silent Hill, interact with characters, and fight humans and creatures (e.g. Pyramid Head, mannequins, monsters).”

The description offered by the ESRB does not have new information, and is only a description of the type of content that we can find here. However, suggests that the launch of this remake could happen soon. At the moment, the only event where Konami and Bloober Team, those in charge of this remake, could make an appearance to announce more official information is the Summer Game Fest, which will take place until June of this year.

This means that the remake of Silent Hill 2 could be available in the second half of 2024. Until At the moment, there is no official information from Konami about the release date of this title. On related topics, the United States is not the only place where this title has been classified. Likewise, this is what the director of Bloober Team has mentioned about this project.

The Silent Hill 2 remake has the potential to be one of the best games of the year and, at the same time, a large-scale failure that will ruin the brand's reputation forever. Unfortunately, it seems that we will have to wait until the release of this title to have a clear answer.

