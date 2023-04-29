US ratings board ESRB has revealed a new Tomb Raider collection is on the way to Switch.

While the games included in the collection have not been named, it’s likely they are spin-offs Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris, as the Switch port for those titles was quietly delayed at the end of last year.

“This is a collection of two action-adventure games in which players help Lara Croft and her allies search for artifacts to stop ancient gods from destroying the world,” the rating’s description explainsagain without specifically confirming what the two games are called.

“From a three-quarters-overhead perspective, players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (eg, dinosaurs, giant scarabs, stone demons).”

Armed with “spears, pistols, machine guns, and rifles”, players must defeat “enemy forces in fast-paced combat”.

Because battles are “accompanied by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and screen-shaking effects” and “some creatures break apart into pieces and/or emit splashes of yellow liquid when hit” – along with some “red blood” and a mild swear word – the game has been awarded a “Teen” rating in the US.

