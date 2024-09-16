Once again, the long-awaited State Fair of Texas makes its return with great gastronomic delights originating from Latin America, such as esquites pizza, corn tamale with bacon and sundae with Tajín and Chamoy sauce.

Recently, the State Fair of Texas announced its new dishes for 2024, highlighting delicacies such as esquites pizza, which is a crust covered with chipotle mayonnaise, yellow corn, chili powder, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese.

But that’s not all, but the Pork Belly Ceviche Tamalepromises an unparalleled culinary experience, a delicious corn tamale covered with crispy fried pork belly accompanied by fried yuca, sweet plantains and fresh pico de gallo.

In addition, you can delight your palate with the famous Angel Kissa work that has been inspired by traditional Mexican desserts, such as buñuelo and strawberries with cream.

Angel’s Kiss is a base made of sugary donut, filled with a secret sweet cream, with candied strawberries, whipped cream, caramel and condensed milk.

But that’s not all, the traditional Mexican churros could not be missing from the menu, because at the fair it will also be possible to find the Churro Crumble Cheesecakea fusion between sweet and salty flavors.

You can also indulge in a creamy slice of cheesecake covered in a layer of Belgian milk chocolate, rolled in crunchy churro pieces.

It is worth noting that, 2024 State Fair of Texas in Dallaswill last 24 days, with events and shows for the whole family, as well as mechanical games and live music.

In fact, at the Texas Fair you can attend concerts by Hispanic artists, such as Jesse and Joy.