The day after the Catalan elections, which resulted in a victory for the PSC in votes and a tie for seats in first place with Esquerra Republicana, both the Socialist and Republican candidates, Salvador Illa and Pere Aragonès, reiterated today their intention to to run as candidates for the Presidency of the Generalitat at the investiture session.

The possibilities of the candidate of the PSC are remote, but as the winner he wants to take the initiative and announced that he will open a round of contacts with all the forces of the Parliament, except Vox. He does it so that no one can accuse him of not having tried, as Inés Arrimadas did four years ago. Illa did not clarify what support he has but mathematics is not deceiving.

Aragonès, meanwhile, insisted on the offer he launched on Sunday night to form a broad sovereignist government between ERC, JxCat, the CUP and the commons, which would add 82 seats out of 135. Republicans seek to square the circle. Because they speak of a left-wing Executive, while they have JxCat, and they are committed to advancing towards independence hand in hand with a non-secessionist formation, like the commons. It remains to be seen how the wide road that Aragonès has in mind marries with the advance of the independence movement, which has added 74 seats, more than ever and which for the first time has exceeded 50% of the votes, yes, losing more than 600,000 votes for the high abstention motivated by the pandemic, but also for the fatigue of its electorate due to the continuous internal fights of both partners.

Relations between JxCat and ERC have been very affected in the last legislature. But they are needed. From the outset, they collide over the commons. Esquerra wants to include those of Jéssica Albiach in the Government, while the postconvergents are committed to a “solely independentista” Government. The commons, in turn, also veto Junts, which they consider to be a conservative formation with corrupt members of their ranks, and they will not participate in a combination that includes Carles Puigdemont’s party.

ERC advocates for an executive in favor of self-determination and amnesty. “We have the responsibility to open a new stage,” said the Republican leader in Rac-1. Although arithmetic would make it possible, he ruled out exploring formulas with the socialists alongside the commons. “There is no possibility of a pact” with the PSC, he said. “We are like water and oil,” he reiterated.

Aragonès even ruled out an investiture with the abstention of those of Illa. It is the formula proposed by the commons and by which the former socialist president, José Montilla, supporter of a pact between the Socialists and the Republicans, also opted. In a context such as the current one, and the processing of pardons has not yet been resolved, this possibility is not on the table either at the PSC or ERC headquarters. The formula that earns points is a two-way pact between ERC and JxCat, which add 65 seats and are three from the absolute majority, so it would be enough for them that the CUP or the commons abstain from the investiture in the second round. The subsequent governance would be another matter.

In principle, JxCat opens to negotiate with ERC without red lines and assuming that the Presidency of the Generalitat will fall to Pere Aragonès. But it will assert its 32 seats. He will press hard with two tricks, that of the threat of new elections, and that of the premise that “exceeding 50% of the votes must have political consequences.” In his opinion, the Government will be “legitimized” to move towards secession.

During the campaign, Laura Borràs pointed out that with half plus one of the sovereign votes, the Parliament should reactivate the DUI of October 2017. Neither on Sunday nor yesterday, JxCat put that demand on the table.

The CUP once again has a decisive role with nine deputies, necessary for the absolute independence majority. The anti-capitalists do not rule out their entry into the Executive, but they will be demanding. And their bargaining chip will be a new “binding” referendum for which they ask for a specific calendar. In campaign, they set the date before 2025.

Aragonès, president



ERC assumes that Aragonès “will be the president of Catalonia”, according to Oriol Junqueras, and has already set up the machinery for his inauguration. The objective is to accelerate the negotiation to close the Government and prevent Illa from being eligible for the investiture. March 12 is the deadline for the formation of the new Parliament, although the Republicans yesterday were in favor of not running out of deadlines. The figure of the new president of the Chamber will be key to knowing where the sovereignists want to guide the legislature and to know if Illa can appear.

And the thing is, there is a report from the parliament’s lawyers that ensures that only the candidate who can ensure a victory in the vote can opt for the investiture. Neither the PSC nor Ciudadanos share the criteria of that report. But Roger Torrent wielded it when Carlos Carrizosa threatened to appear when Quim Torra resigned.