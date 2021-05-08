The independence movement tightens the rope of the negotiations to form a Government in Catalonia for which they have a large majority in the Parliament, but for which they do not agree. Almost three months have passed since the February 14 elections and the pro-independence forces only agree to govern together. But the how is missing.

With the clock ticking for the new electoral call, Esquerra has launched this Saturday an ultimatum to the formation led by Carles Puigdemont from Waterloo: he proposes Aragonese to a new investiture to govern alone.

A priori, the possibility of Junts resigning from being part of a Government in which today it has an immense quota of power, which includes from directors to general directors, seems remote. But part of Puigdemont’s formation also bets on an electoral repetition that could not only place his party above Esquerra again, but would also add even greater instability in national politics.

Even more distant, if not impossible, would be the option of an Esquerra government with the approval of the PSC. The socialist Salvador Illa won the February elections, but maintains that he will never support an executive led by Esquerra. And the same Aragonese says about Illa. He concluded: either Esquerra gives in to pressure from Junts and Puigdemont, or on May 26, new regional elections will be called automatically.