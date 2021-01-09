The electoral race until February 14 is becoming very long for Pere Aragonès, who a few months ago had the elections almost won and now he sees how both the PSC and JxCat are on him. Esquerra played this Saturday and decided to go on the attack, a little less than a month before the electoral appointment. The polls are no longer so clear to Republicans. Aragonès began to raise the tone and asked for the vote to end 40 years of “sociovergent alternation.” According to the vice president of the Generalitat, JxCat and the PSC have signed an “alliance to cover up their shame.” “ERC takes the fight against corruption everywhere,” he said.

Esquerra staged this Saturday that she is determined to exploit the issue of corruption in the campaign, both against the PSC and against Laura Borràs, for the criminal case that is open in the Supreme Court. For weeks now, Gabriel Rufián warned that the Catalan campaign would be the dirtiest in history. Corruption can play a key role. Sources close to JxCat point out, for example, that sensitive material may come out of Salvador Illa when he was mayor of La Roca del Vallès (Barcelona).

With the pressure of the polls and the accusation that the tripartite is returning, ERC attacked with corruption, associated JxCat with Convergència and 3% and spoke of breaking the bipartisanship. Appeal to the useful independence vote, the day in which a poll by El Periódico yesterday placed the PSC as the first force on 14-F, ahead of Republicans and post-convergents. From the ranks of JxCat they already assure that they are above Esquerra and that now the job is to try to win with an advantage. JxCat also appeals to the secessionist useful vote, with the idea that either Illa wins or Borràs wins. Although yesterday, the postconvergents avoided the melee with Esquerra and accused the central government of making “promises of millions of rains” due to the proximity of the Catalan elections.