The gambling industry never ceases to amaze with the number of new games that are released every month. In such a flood of fresh titles, it’s easy to overlook a few must-have gems, e.g Explosive Esquelet 2 by ThunderKick is definitely one of the games that everyone should try.

Game overview

ThunderKick isn’t a very popular software vendor, but it has had some successful releases in its history. His latest title, Explosive Esquelet 2 is a slot machine with a 3×5 grid and up to 99 paylines. The return to player value of the title is 96.13%, higher than that of most other recently released slots.

The game has modern graphics and is well optimized. This title can be enjoyed both on desktop and on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. The maximum win multiplier is x5,000 and the volatility of the slot is high. Even though the basics of the game are pretty average for a modern slot machine, there are two aspects of the title that make it unique: the design and the features.

Innovative design

Many software providers try to get creative with their slot machines, although this is almost always limited to the design of the symbols and bonus animations. With Explosive Esquelet 2the developers have gone one step further and created a completely new visual concept for a slot machine.

Instead of a typical grid with a hard-edged background and edges, players see five skeletons when they launch this game, where each skeleton has three skulls on top of it. As it is easy to guess, the skulls are the symbols that the players have to match. These are a very immersive and seamless approach, as they are neatly implemented in the game and fit perfectly into its setting.

With such an approach, it would have been easy to compromise the readability of the game. Fortunately, the developers have managed to make each skull different and quite distinct, so that it is as easy to spot the combinations as in normal slot machines. This design alone makes the title worth playing, just to experience this unique experience, but it is complemented by interesting and unique mechanics.

Innovative Mechanics

It would be unfair to say that ThunderKick has created completely new additional features for its new title from scratch. Instead, the developers created a unique combination of features and mechanics already existing in the industry. Even if the mechanics already exist in other games, Explosive Esquelet 2 it is still very fresh and unique when playing.

The two mechanics that have been taken as the basis for this game are multipliers and spinning reels. In this case, these two features are linked to each other, making them even more enjoyable than in other games. The Tumbling Reels feature works as follows: After you match a combination on one of the paylines, it is destroyed, allowing the skulls above it to fall and spawning new skulls above them. Once the skulls land in their new positions, they can create new combinations, which is where Multipliers come into play.

The game starts with the base multiplier x1, but after matching a single combination and activating the Tumbling Reels feature, the multiplier is increased to x2. If the new skull positions create the second consecutive meld, it is also destroyed and the multiplier increases to x4. You can chain combinations and grow the multiplier up to x64.

Such an interesting combination of two features results in never before seen chain wins. It also adds tremendous replay value to the game, and that’s not all. Other additional features available in this slot are Free Spins and Wild Symbols.