Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will face problems if the counteroffensive fails. This was announced on Saturday, April 22, by Oleg Soskin, former adviser to President Leonid Kuchma.

“With a very difficult political, economic, financial, social and religious situation escalating in Ukraine, the last thing that keeps the population from an internal explosion is the hope of an offensive,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Soskin also noted that, judging by the sources, Ukraine does not even have the opportunity to conduct a counteroffensive – Western supplies are not enough to confront the Russian Armed Forces.

“It doesn’t even smell like a Ukrainian offensive. Ukraine without artillery, without shells, without weapons,” the former adviser emphasized.

April 22 newspaper foreign policy referring to the Ukrainian deputy Oleksandra Ustinova, she said that Ukraine had postponed its counteroffensive due to the lack of the necessary weapons.

On April 16, The Washington Post wrote: US officials acknowledge the fact that the Armed Forces do not have enough ammunition for a successful counteroffensive. The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is impossible without additional supplies of artillery and tanks from Western countries, the material noted.

On the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which should begin in May, on March 15, the American newspaper Politico reported. It was noted that Ukraine is considering two offensive scenarios.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

The West stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.