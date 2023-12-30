bPreviously, our preferred way of making filter coffee was the classic method with ceramic and paper filters or with Aero Press. The French press, which is not only close by name, never appealed to us because a significant amount of the smallest flour particles (fines) can still be found in the coffee. Now the Espro brand has built us a bridge to the world of the French press.

Their products have a double filter system and a double lip seal. The coffee fights its way through a fine-meshed net before reaching an “ultrafine” net. Since the basket is double sealed with the two nets, no particles can smuggle up the side. Only a few fines make it into the cup.

The P0 Ultralight Travel Coffee Press tested here for 59 euros is also a small thermos flask with a screw lid. So you put 250 milliliters of hot water on it, grind 15 grams of beans and mix the two together in the pot. In this case too, we recommend blooming: moisten all the flour with hot water, let it steep for half a minute and then pour in the rest. After a good three and a half minutes you press down the stamp.

Either the coffee ends up directly in the cup via the four-hole spout. Or it is kept warm when the Travel Coffee Press is to go on a trip and is drunk on the go. That shouldn't take too long. Because coffee doesn't get any better or warmer in a thermos.