Saves you catching the plane. This Mercedes eSprinter covers a considerable distance without recharging.

It’s not about what you drive, but how you drive. Was signed, Jeremy Clarkson who then scientifically demonstrated that a BMW M3 (E90) is more economical than a Toyota Prius. It is very important with electric company cars, because you naturally want to be able to work with such a car. Whether for courier services, contractors or other entrepreneurs: such an electric company car is useful as long as it works.

Fortunately, a new electric variant of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the ‘eSprinter’, is coming soon. Last month, Mercedes extensively tested this car on long distances and on October 19 they achieved a special milestone. They drove the van from the Mercedes-Benz museum in Stuttgart to the airport in Munich and back.

Power consumption

The average power consumption was 21.9 kWh per 100 km. That sounds like a very high consumption, after all, there are plenty of cars that dive below 20 kWh per 100 km. Do not forget, however, that this is the largest van from Mercedes, after all, there are also smaller Vito and Citan.

The route was a fun one. From the Mercedes-Benz museum (recommended) in Stuttgart on the B10 in the direction of Göppingen and on to Ulm. From there the driver went onto the Autobahn. Not to reach 200 km/h, but probably to get a nice average (perhaps behind a truck?). Via the A8 to the A99 the route went to the airport in Munich. From there the route went towards Stuttgart to arrive at the museum via the B313 and B10.

eSprinter covers considerable distance (and hills!)

In addition to 475 km distance, the eSprinter has also climbed quite a few hills. the highest point was 785 meters above sea level, the lowest point 210 meters above sea level.

The only relevant question that comes to mind is of course: how many kilometers of range was left? Well, we were also curious about that and oh my God, we have the answer for you: 20 km was still on the on-board computer.

The new Mercedes eSprinter will be launched next year. The introduction is planned for February 2023. Of course we will @michel send that way to undergo an extensive driving test with that car! At least we now know that you can cover a considerable distance with such an eSprinter.

Read more? This is what you can choose in terms of electric commercial vehicles!

This article eSprinter covers a considerable distance on 1 battery charge first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#eSprinter #covers #considerable #distance #battery #charge