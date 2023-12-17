Espresso Roma-Cortina: the first train of FS Treni Turistici Italiani

The first journey of the new night train is underway Cadore Express of FS Treni Turistici Italiani, a company of the Passenger Hub of the FS Italiane Group.

A journey from Rome Termini to Cortina d'Ampezzo, the “Queen of the Dolomites”, to rediscover the pleasure of slow, sustainable and quality tourism and to appreciate the beauties of the Italian territory on board the train, an integral part of the vacation.

The Minister of Economy and Finance attended the presentation of the maiden voyage Giancarlo Giorgettithe Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchèthe CEO of the FS Italiane Group Luigi Ferraristhe CEO of Trenitalia Luigi Corradi and the CEO of FS Italian Tourist Trains Luigi Cantamessa.

The new night service offers the possibility of traveling between Rome and Cortina d'Ampezzo every weekend until February 25th, with some additional trips planned for the Christmas period. Departure every Friday from Rome Termini station at 9.40pm with arrival in Calalzo (Belluno) at 7.57am. From here with a bus service you can reach the center of Cortina d'Ampezzo in 50 minutes. The return bus service will leave from Cortina at 7.30pm, while the return train will leave on Sunday from the Calalzo – Pieve di Cadore – Cortina station at 9pm, arriving in Rome Termini at 6.40am. On the outward and return journey, there will be intermediate stops in Orte, Orvieto, Treviso, Ponte nelle Alpi and Longarone – Zoldo.

Access on board will be allowed up to 40 minutes before departure. Passengers, upon reservation, will be able to access the bar-restaurant carriage for dinner and will be able to hand over their luggage or any sports equipment to the dedicated staff which will be placed in a space manned by FS TTI staff. Travelers can book single or double sleeping cabins, with dinner and breakfast service included, or 4 or 6-seater berths which can also be reserved entirely for group travel. A bar service open all night is available.

Tickets can be purchased on the site www.trenitalia.com. More information on the website www.fstrenituristici.it or by writing an email to the address [email protected]