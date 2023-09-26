Espresso coffee, the most expensive city is Bolzano with an average of 1.34 euros per cup. In Messina you can also find it for 95 cents

The coffee it is one of the pleasures most loved by Italians but it is becoming a luxury. Assoutients reports a price increase of 11.5% compared to 2021 for a total of 720 million euros. The cost of a cup as regards the national average has gone from 1.04 euros to 1.16 euros in two years but obviously it is different in each city. The president of Assoutenti Gabriele Mellusoas reported by Gamberorosso.it, speaks of “obvious damage to the pockets of the 5.5 million Italians who have breakfast every day in bars located throughout the area”.

TO Catanzaro, Reggio Calabria And Messina you can still find an espresso coffee at the bar for less than 1 euro (0.95 cents in the Sicilian city) but in 22 provinces the cost exceeds 1.20 euros. The most expensive cup is found at Bolzano (1.34 euros), followed by Trent (1.31), Belluno (1.28), Padua (1.27), Udine (1.26) e Trieste (1.25). Cosenza and Reggio Calabria are the least expensive but also those where the highest price increases are recorded, equal to 36.4% and 23.8% respectively according to data from Mimit.

“First the high bills, which led to a surge in costs for public establishments. – underlines the president of Assoutenti – then the increases in raw materials driven by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine led to significant increases in consumption in Italian bars”.

