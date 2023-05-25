Espresso coffee machines, here are the best and most convenient. The ranking of Altroconsumo

Moka, machine, pods, beans. There is something for all tastes. What are we talking about? From coffeeor rather the appliance and the raw material used to drink a good one.

In particular, as regards coffee machines, there are many types and price ranges. To help Italians in their choice, Other consumption carried out a test by testing a total of 21 models of different brands and 3 types: Capsules, automatic (coffee beans), manual (ground coffee or pods). All coffee makers have been rated with evidence Of laboratory such as: measurement of time necessary for the preparation of coffee; measurement of temperature freshly made coffee in the cup; height of the “layer Of cream”, quality of the froth produced with the milk frother, in the case of machines that are equipped with it. The ease of cleaning was also evaluated and, obviously, a tasting test, conducted by expert tasters, could not be missing.

An interesting thing that emerges from the test concerns i costs: in fact, we must not only consider the purchase price of the machine but also and above all the cost of the coffee to be used.

