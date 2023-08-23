Speaking to the official channels of Sampdoria on the day of his presentation, Sebastiano Esposito, who arrived from Inter, spoke of his new adventure in this way: «There were more teams than me but I decided to come to Genoa and I think I made the right choice: I arrive in a very important square that deserves different stages than the Serie B. I come with desire and determination, even to remove a few pebbles from my shoe. Quagliarella? Fabio is an example and a great person, he has given me advice since my debut. My brothers in La Spezia? We haven’t been this close since we were 10-12 years old, we’re very happy with this, but on the pitch I won’t give anyone any discounts. I’m sure we’ll have a great championship».