The attacker’s words: “There were more teams against me but I decided to come to Genoa and I think I made the right choice”
Speaking to the official channels of Sampdoria on the day of his presentation, Sebastiano Esposito, who arrived from Inter, spoke of his new adventure in this way: «There were more teams than me but I decided to come to Genoa and I think I made the right choice: I arrive in a very important square that deserves different stages than the Serie B. I come with desire and determination, even to remove a few pebbles from my shoe. Quagliarella? Fabio is an example and a great person, he has given me advice since my debut. My brothers in La Spezia? We haven’t been this close since we were 10-12 years old, we’re very happy with this, but on the pitch I won’t give anyone any discounts. I’m sure we’ll have a great championship».
#Esposito #teams #Sampdoria #choice
Leave a Reply