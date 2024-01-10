Genoa – Emergency peak. The restart is approaching and the alarm goes off at Sampdoria Esposito. For the premiere in 2024, in Venice, Andrea Pirlo will have to do without its fittest player, barring sensational surprises. In an offensive department already lacking Pedrola and Borini, in a Samp team struggling with many injuries since the beginning of the season, the Inter school striker also stops. Problems with his right thigh, Sebastiano Esposito had this muscle discomfort yesterday morning and so didn't work in a group with his teammates.

Choice made for precaution but from the first tests carried out yesterday afternoon it was understood that for Sunday's match at Penzo (4.15 pm), Esposito won't make it. This morning the picture will be better defined and the extent of the injury will be made known. But if yesterday's impressions are confirmed and a small injury is highlighted, the striker from Stabia will not be present in Venice and in all likelihood he will also miss the match against Parma, scheduled for the following Friday at Marassi. Hoping not to go any further.

A heavy tile, which was not needed. Since it was unblocked in the Modena blitz on November 11th, Esposito scored 5 goals, including 4 in November and he placed the opening assist to Kasami with Reggiana. His last goal of 2023, in full injury time against Bari, which gave Doria an equaliser. Arriving in the second half of August, on loan from Inter, Esposito got off to a slow start, held back by a previous muscle injury. Two stints in Cremona and Parma, the first as a starter on 27 September in Como. Then his physical condition improved, the retreat with De Luca as center forward benefited him and in the last few matches Esposito was a driving force.

For Venice, Pirlo finds himself in total emergency. The suspended Gonzalez and Kasami are out. The Swiss has to serve another match against Parma: yesterday he worked in the gym due to fatigue, his situation also needs to be looked into further.

And then there is the infirmary, with heavy absences: Vieira, Pedrola, Borini, Ferrari. Added to which is Conti's new stoppage: pain in the soleus of his left leg, he will be re-evaluated in 15 days. Vieira was injured on 7 December in Brescia: second-degree injury to the adductor longus of the right thigh. The midfielder continues his recovery process in the gym in Bogliasco, he will be re-evaluated next week but even if everything is ok, his return will be at the beginning of February.

Ferrari injured (for the second time in his career) the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training in September. The defender continues his rehabilitation in Bologna but the season is probably over.

But the department that worries us most now is the attack. Pedrola injured his right thigh flexor against Catanzaro (1 October), suffered a recurrence upon his return against Cosenza (22 October) and stopped again in December, in the week preceding the match against Lecco. The recent consultation in Verona confirmed the healing of the muscle-tendon injury but since December Pedrola has continued his recovery journey in Barcelona and his return to the pitch will take place in the second half of February.

Borini injured the adductor longus tendon in his left thigh in the derby against Spezia on 24 November. The striker was operated on in Finland by Professor Lasse Lempainen who will visit him today to evaluate the progress of the player, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Liverpool.

The many injuries are certainly affecting the Blucerchiati's season. The only one who recovered at the beginning of January was Barreca, who however managed to play only a few minutes in Modena from the end of October, before injuring his adductor. His playing time for Venice is certainly limited. And with the market blocked by the well-known stakes, at the moment the only “reinforcement” is Benedetti, who returned at the end of December after surgery on his right knee in September and now with precious days of work in his legs. Without Esposito, the match against second-placed Venezia will be even more uphill. The coach now has De Luca, La Gumina, the young Ntanda and two players who could leave Samp in January, Verre and Delle Monache.

At the center of the defense, without Facundo, the choices are forced with Murru next to Ghilardi. The most probable solution seemed to be the inclusion of Stojanovic, the return of Giordano in defense and Depaoli in midfield. But with Esposito out, everything gets complicated. Who on the trocar? If Pirlo confirms the 4-3-2-1, Benedetti could advance, with one of Girelli and Askildsen in midfield, together with Yepes and Depaoli. Alternatively, one of La Gumina, Delle Monache and Ntanda could have a chance. Or you can think about a change of module, but finding a solution is really hard.