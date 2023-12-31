Genoa – He is the man of the moment at Samp, the one the fans cling to to keep the promotion dream alive. Sebastiano Esposito he scored 4 goals in the last 4 games and it would have been 5 if that splendid torpedo against Feralpisalò hadn't been cancelled. The Serie B League rewarded him with the top 11 of the day after the performance against Bari in which he was once again decisive with his strike at the far post which in the 92nd minute prevented Samp from an unfair defeat.

There is another fact that makes it clear how much the twenty-one-year-old Esposito was decisive in the last two months of the championship: since the beginning of November the former Inter player has taken an active part in 6 scores, 5 goals and one assist. No one in B did it like him. And in the month of December only Raimondo della Ternana scored more goals than him (5).

Curiously, Esposito has been unblocked since Andrea Pirlo deployed him attacking midfielder in 4-3-2-1. If he had remained dry as a first striker, in a role further from the goal he began to scratch again. The decisive match was the one at Modena on 11 November: that day Pirlo used him alongside Borini, with De Luca as center forward. The former Perugia player does the dirty work and is good at opening spaces. It is no coincidence that Esposito broke the goal taboo by taking advantage of an assist from De Luca.

After two empty matches (Spezia and Brescia, but with the eagles he played as a first striker hitting a sensational crossbar…), the former Inter player scored a brace against Lecco, assisted Kasami against Reggiana, a goal Feralpisalò and another at Bari.

One could almost say: who knows where Sampdoria would be now if Esposito had started the year at these rates. In reality, the former player from Bari had some physical problems from last season and he needed time to get back into shape. Pirlo pampers him, but always expects more from him: «What do I think of Esposito? What I tell him every day: that he can do much more with the qualities he has. He is a very important player for us and he knows it, now he has fully immersed himself in this team – said the coach after the match against Bari – at the beginning he arrived half injured and had a moment to settle in. He is fine now and is a player who gives us quality and character, always ready for battle. However, to play at a high level, he still has to prove something.”