Streamer Jeremy Wang, better known as Disguised Toastposted a video to talk about the business of exportwhich he thinks it is terrible: “We are all losing a lot of money”. He himself invested a million dollars in a Valorant team, DSG, but lost practically all of it.

Disguised Toast: “The esports industry is one of the worst things to get into.” The reason is that despite the millions of dollars invested, no money can be made.

Disguised Toast announced in January that it had invested $500,000 to found a Valorant team, DSG. Unfortunately it didn’t go well for him, given that in May he had lost seven games out of the seven played. Despite the experience, ours persevered and bought a League of Legends team in May to compete in the North American Challengers League, but Riot suddenly announced the cancellation of the event, sending a lot of teams into the loot.

In reality, it is the entire esports landscape that appears shaky, with Activision Blizzard’s second thoughts on the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, declared negative for the company’s business, which have strongly questioned the sustainability of the expensive esports teams.

It must be said that Riot and Activision Blizzard have confirmed their support for the scene, but the suspicion is that these are mandatory declarations and that, in reality, behind the scenes something is moving to cut costs.

The story told by Disguised Toast in the video is definitely indicative in this sense: “Last week, my accountant texted me saying, ‘Toast, we need to talk. He told me I’m going to spend a million dollars this year, double what I expected. He sent me the balance sheet with all these red numbers, and I noticed the revenue section was crossed out. I asked him, ‘Why did you delete it?’ And he replied, “Well, it’s not canceled, there’s just nothing. You’re not making any money.”

“If you look at North American esports organizations they are all bankrupt or in bankruptcy. And I mean all of them. a lot of money. A lot of people get fired and right now there’s no sure reality.”

Is the situation really that tragic? Unfortunately we have to trust the words of Disguised Toast, who being part of the scene can look at it from the inside, also because many of the companies that deal with esports do not show their budgets and, publicly, have never talked about a crisis. Even the FaZe Clan, which is about to be taken off the Nasdaq and seriously risks bankruptcy, has never disclosed the situation.

In the meantime, however, the biggest sponsors are withdrawing and reviving the scene, in a perpetual public crisis, appears extremely complicated, so much so that some suspect that the situation could soon explode.