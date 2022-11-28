The evening of Friday 25 at the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics was enlivened by the final of the first Rainbow Six Siege Italian Cup, in which the best PG Nats teams met the Be Serious teams. After months of challenges it was the Mkers and the 4real who clashed for the coveted trophy and the title of first holders of the Italian Cup. The last round saw the Mkers triumph, becoming champions thanks to a 2 to 1. heads, it was the last map, Clubhouse, that decided the fate of the game. After a start in which it seemed it was made for the Mkers, the 4real reacted, making the first match point vanish. However, the Mkers had the upper hand in the final, becoming the first champions of the Italian Cup and repeating the success achieved at this summer’s PG Nats, once again confirming themselves as points of reference on the national and international competitive scene.