Ask Advisory, a benefit company, has announced the launch of the new female project of its LXT Esports sports team in the Valorant game competition. The LXT team, born a few months ago from the collaboration with Lexant SBtA, was already active on the FIFA 23 title. For the first time, a team made up only of women is making its debut in Italy for a game, Valorant, which in recent years has attracted almost 3 million of players becoming one of the best-known sports tactical FPS in the world. The five chosen girls who will form the official roster are Seffyra – Effy, aka Daniela Vrabie aged 23, one of the female faces of Valorant Italia, with important past experiences at a European competitive level; Aranel, aka Sara Lippolis aged 24 who after months of dedication manages to reach her first real important stage; Valyyrian, aka Angelica Greco of 19, also a well-known face of the Valorant community as one of the pioneers of the Riot house title; Regi, aka Regine Cabael of 22, who returns to compete after a past in the Italian competition and in the Game Changers; Giu, aka Giulia Venuti aged 20, among the first to try her hand at Valorant and with various experiences in the competitive Game Changers landscape.

“We have chosen to support this innovative project as a Benefit Company because we believe it is a powerful means of breaking down stereotypes, giving equal dignity to teams of any kind, allowing everyone to promote their career in a safe space, supported by a platform for professional growth both inside and outside the game” commented Andrea Arnaldi, founder of Lexant and Andrea Mileto, LXT project manager. “An integral part of the project is the establishment of a study center to monitor the behavior of gamers in order to bring out and enhance the skills and abilities of the gaming sector. Far from being underestimated, as many believe”. Thanks to the collaboration between Ask and Lexant, LXT Esport will provide the team’s athletes with a coach, a psychologist and above all Academy ASK training courses to support them in their personal and professional growth. LXT Esports gamers will collaborate with ASK in the creation of multimedia information and awareness initiatives and contents on the related risks, such as those of cyberbullying, matchfixing, gambling addiction, privacy and incorrect nutrition.