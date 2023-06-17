Jeremy Wang, better known on the internet as the streamer and owner of a team of esports Disguised Toasthas shared incisive reflections on why “the industry of esports It’s one of the worst things you can get involved in.” And it’s not because his team is bad, even though it is: it’s because, despite the millions of dollars that have been invested, there’s no money to be made.

Disguised Toast announced in January that it had spent $500,000 dollars to found a professional team of Valorant called DSG. It didn’t go well: in May, the team had a 0-7 run and Disguised Toast I was beginning to have serious doubts. Despite that experience, in May he acquired a professional team of League of Legendswith the intention of competing in the North American Challengers League.

But that venture also had an inauspicious start, as Riot unexpectedly scrapped the NACL and the LCS pros threatened to go on strike. That potential strike occurred when LCS teams were allowed by Riot Abandoning their second-tier challenger league player rosters: Nearly every LCS organization did so as a cost-saving measure, putting dozens of players and coaches out of work.

It was an unpleasant moment for the LCS, but it also came just weeks after Activision acknowledged in a filing with the SEC that the overwatch league and the call of duty league face challenges “that are negatively impacting the operations and potentially the longevity of the leagues under the current business model,” and that those challenges could ultimately prove intractable.

Taken together, the seemingly sudden problems in two of the leagues of esports The largest ones in operation pointed to serious sustainability problems for the esports professionals in general. So much Activision as Riot they were quick to express their commitment to the long-term future of their professional leagues, as one would expect, but Disguised Toast presented a much starker and bleaker view of the situation.

“Last week my accountant texted me and said, ‘Toast, we need to talk,’” the streamer said in his latest video. “He told me that I’m actually on track to spend a million dollars this year, double what he expected. He sent me a spreadsheet with all these red numbers, and I noticed that the income section was blocked. I asked him: ‘Why did you block it?’ He said: ‘Well, it’s not blocked, there’s just nothing there. You’re not making money.’” “If you look at any organization of esports in North America, all are either bankrupt or on the way to bankruptcy. And when I say all, I mean all. Some organizations will try to pretend and say: ‘Hey, we’re good, we look good, everything is good here.’ Trust me when I say that everyone is losing a lot of money. Many people are being laid off, no organization is safe at this time.”

We have to trust Wang on that point: we don’t have access to anyone’s ledgers and, as he said, no accounting organization esports admits to being in a financially dangerous situation. Even FaZe Clan, which is currently at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq as its share price has fallen below $1 a share, is more publicly focused on the profiles of the creators it partners with than on its own. long-term viability in esports.

But there seems to be a significant long-term problem brewing. Disguised Toast mentioned that major sponsorships have dried up largely because the failure of the esports to reach mainstream audiences it has made spending unattractive; he talked about approaching an energy drink company that was already active in the esports looking for a sponsorship, only to be told the company would be leaving the space entirely once its contractual obligations were met.

“Brands are afraid of esports because they invested millions and millions in it, and they never got a meaningful return,” he said. Disguised Toast.

The plan of Disguised Toast for now it’s taking an altruistic approach: it’s going to experiment with Patreon and there will be some benefits for backers, but in general the idea is, if you really like the team, support the team.

“If there are thousands of viewers willing to spend $5 a month on millionaire streamers, just for a small badge in their chat,” he said, “maybe there are some fans willing to chip in $5 a month to keep a team going, a team they like, a team they support.”

In addition to the not very optimistic analysis on the business of esports, Disguised Toast also provided an update on the team DSG of Valorantwhich has been disbanded after going 0-11 in its last 11 games.

“We did so badly that we got kicked out of the Challenger League and would have to re-qualify next year,” he said. “Obviously drastic changes will be made. It’s going to be interesting.”

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: I never understood where so much money was coming from and it seems that I was somewhat right to worry about this. I would really like to be interested in supporting but, I have never been caught up in esports.