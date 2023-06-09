Today there are many people who can say that they are living from videogames just by playing them and winning tournaments, that happens with young people who are gradually joining this industry. And unfortunately, recently one of the promising stars of Valorant He has died for no apparent reason that has been made known.

The user was known as Karel “Twisten” Asenbrener, Member of Team Vitality in France, who at the age of 19 woke up lifeless due to circumstances that until now have not been shared by his relatives. The news was released by the association to which he belonged, this with a message expressing his condolences.

Rest in Peace Karel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F3JjY9aCef — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) June 7, 2023

We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The entire organization of Team Vitality She is devastated by this news, and we are going to cut off all communication for the rest of the day.

It is worth mentioning, that it was revealed that Twisten I was battling depression at the start of the 2023. He had even previously harmed himself and that took him to the hospital a couple of times. It means that this 19-year-old could have caused his death by not carefully treating the condition.

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, it is a subject that must be dealt with quite carefully, because believe it or not, it is difficult to know who has this type of disorder, since they normally do not make it known or to their relatives.